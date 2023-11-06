R.I.’s Lighthouse Inn to be demolished, and the state will foot the bill

Decisions about the former motel property have long pitted the town of Narragansett against wealthy developers, with the state caught in the middle. There has been little agreement on what to do with the site, and there have been multiple proposals to redevelop the property that included tearing the building down.

The hotel has been at the heart of a nearly two-year dispute over the future of the land on which it’s located, which is across from the port for the Block Island Ferry.

NARRAGANSETT, R.I. — The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management will be paying to demolish the long vacant, seagull-infested Lighthouse Inn, according to newly filed court documents.

What was unclear, until a new stipulation was filed in Rhode Island Superior Court last week, was who was responsible for that demolition.

The state’s Division of Purchases, the Department of Administration, and the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management will need to issue a Request for Proposals to hire a general contractor, according to the stipulation. The agencies will also be responsible for hiring “other professionals” to undertake debris removal and site restoration of the former motel.

It’s unclear when the Lighthouse Inn will actually be demolished, or how much it will cost. Evan LaCross, a spokesman with the DEM, declined to comment on the cost of the demolition work, or provide a timeline.

DEM issued a Request for Quotations on Nov. 2. Bidders will have until Nov. 30 to submit their quotes to the state.

PRI X LLC, the company that operates parking at the former Lighthouse Inn site, will need to be provided “with no less than 10 days’ notice of the specific work [DEM] intents to undertake,” the stipulation said.

The demolition work “will not interfere with PRI X’s operations at the property, court documents say.

PRI X filed a lawsuit against the town of Narragansett in March in state Superior Court. The complaint was in response to a February order from the town to demolish the Lighthouse Inn hotel structure, as well as the town’s separate demand for a special use permit to operate parking there.

Attorneys for PRI X argued that the town had no right to tell PRI X to demolish the property since it didn’t even own the building in question. The town leases the building from the state, which owns the property through its development of the Port of Galilee, a fishing village within the town of Narragansett, the company’s attorneys argued.

John Tarantino, the lawyer for PRI X, previously told the Globe that he didn’t think the state could be ordered to do anything with the building, but that the town’s demolition order was null and void, and that a special use permit is not required.

Tarantino declined to comment on the stipulation’s contents on Monday.

Material from previous Globe Rhode Island articles was used in this report.

Alexa Gagosz can be reached at alexa.gagosz@globe.com. Follow her @alexagagosz and on Instagram @AlexaGagosz.