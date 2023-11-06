Green Line service resumes after electrical connection issue reported at Kenmore

Regular service resumed on the Green Line a short time after shuttle buses were called in to replace trolley service on parts of the C and D branches during the Monday evening rush hour, according to the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority.

The announcement that trolleys were back in service came shortly after 6 p.m., about an hour after the MBTA said a disabled train at Kenmore was causing delays of about 15 minutes.

At about 5:15 p.m., the T said there were delays of about a half-hour caused by an issue with a train’s pantograph, the apparatus mounted on the vehicle roof that connects to overhead wires, according to statements posted to social media.