Green Line service resumes after electrical connection issue reported at Kenmore

Regular service resumed on the Green Line a short time after shuttle buses were called in to replace trolley service on parts of the C and D branches during the Monday evening rush hour, according to the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority.
The announcement that trolleys were back in service came shortly after 6 p.m., about an hour after the MBTA said a disabled train at Kenmore was causing delays of about 15 minutes.
At about 5:15 p.m., the T said there were delays of about a half-hour caused by an issue with a train’s pantograph, the apparatus mounted on the vehicle roof that connects to overhead wires, according to statements posted to social media.
About 10 minutes later, the MBTA said buses would replace service between Copley Square and the Fenway stop on the D line and St. Mary’s Street on the C line.
The T said B and E branch service on the Green Line had not been affected.
Green Line Update: Regular service has resumed between St. Mary's/Fenway and Copley. https://t.co/80iYuVIC8B— MBTA (@MBTA) November 6, 2023
