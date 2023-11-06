Skyline at Waterplace evicted by city of Providence

The judge ordered the city to take possession of the premises immediately. It is unclear whether events have been booked at the venue and, if so, whether they will be cancelled.

The three-story building with its unparalleled views of Waterplace Park is owned by the state and managed by the Providence Parks Department. It has long been a destination for weddings, political events, and celebrations for years under various operators.

PROVIDENCE — A District Court judge on Monday granted the city’s motion to evict event company Skyline at Waterplace LLC, after the company’s lawyer missed deadlines to turn over discovery responses.

Skyline’s lawyer, Michael Lepizzera, said he will appeal.

The Skyline group began leasing the building in 2016, and its longtime CEO, Michael A. Mota, used the facility to launch and sponsor events for his Hollywood mobster-entertainment company, VirtualCons.

Under Mota’s leadership, however, Skyline’s relationship with the city was rocky. Mayor Brett Smiley’s administration moved to evict Skyline in April, after years of late rent payments, fire code violations, and ongoing problems with trash and unpaid taxes. Vendors and former employees have also complained about not being paid.

Skyline quickly caught up on six month’s back rent, and then counter-sued, claiming that the city owed the business money based on an unsigned abatement of its lease under the administration of then-Mayor Jorge O. Elorza.

The former mayor’s administration had granted three other lease abatements, the equivalent of more than three years rent, when Mota and Lepizzera argued that the company needed to make expensive repairs to the facility. Smiley’s administration demanded that Skyline’s operators show proof that the work was done.

Meanwhile, the process for the seven-day eviction dragged on for seven months, because Skyline’s lawyer kept missing deadlines, didn’t respond to the city’s attempts to confer on dates, and said he needed more time. Finally, a trial date was set for February 2024, and both sides agreed to a schedule to produce the documents.

Senior Assistant City Solicitor Jillian H. Barker told the court on Monday that she’d produced volumes of documents on time, including 5,000 emails that she’d reviewed and redacted. But the Oct. 24 deadline came and went without anything from Skyline, again, she said.

Lepizzera told the judge that he tried to file for an extension, but was unable to do it. He said he collected 26 pages, signed under oath, plus 25 pages of exhibits, and filed them on Monday, a few hours before court opened and before Barker had a chance to read them. Lepizzera said it had taken time because he was organizing the documents, and he had a busy schedule.

Judge Melissa DuBose said it was time for the court to step in. “At this point, given the travel of the case, there has to be finality,” she said.

DuBose granted the eviction, with an order for the city to take possession of the premises immediately, and dismissed Skyline’s counter-claim against the city.

Mota did not appear in court. Nor did his wife, Jodi, and father-in-law, Joseph Ricci, who run the venue.

For months, there has been little activity at the once-popular event venue, which Mota and Lepizzera have blamed on bad publicity about the eviction.

Skyline’s website hasn’t worked for some time, and its last social media post was in September: “Contact us today to book your next event!”

Amanda Milkovits can be reached at amanda.milkovits@globe.com. Follow her @AmandaMilkovits.