Stabbing reported in area of Jackson/Mann K-8 school in Allston

A person was stabbed Monday afternoon in the area of the Jackson/Mann K-8 school in Allston, and police are searching for the suspect, officials said.

Boston police Sergeant Detective John Boyle,q a department spokesman, said officers were called at 3:18 p.m. to the “Jackson/Mann school area” for a report of a person stabbed.

The victim was taken to an area hospital, according to Boyle, who was unable to confirm the precise location of the stabbing or whether the victim is a student.