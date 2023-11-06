Stabbing reported in area of Jackson/Mann K-8 school in Allston

A person was stabbed Monday afternoon in the area of the Jackson/Mann K-8 school in Allston, and police are searching for the suspect, officials said.
Boston police Sergeant Detective John Boyle,q a department spokesman, said officers were called at 3:18 p.m. to the “Jackson/Mann school area” for a report of a person stabbed.
The victim was taken to an area hospital, according to Boyle, who was unable to confirm the precise location of the stabbing or whether the victim is a student.
The extent of the person’s injuries wasn’t immediately clear. Boyle said the homicide unit had not been requested.
The crime scene remained “very active” shortly before 4 p.m., Boyle said.
A Boston Public Schools spokesperson said he was looking into the matter.
