Stabbing reported in area of Jackson/Mann K-8 school in Allston

By Travis Andersen Globe Staff,Updated November 6, 2023, 34 minutes ago

A person was stabbed Monday afternoon in the area of the Jackson/Mann K-8 school in Allston, and police are searching for the suspect, officials said.

Boston police Sergeant Detective John Boyle,q a department spokesman, said officers were called at 3:18 p.m. to the “Jackson/Mann school area” for a report of a person stabbed.

The victim was taken to an area hospital, according to Boyle, who was unable to confirm the precise location of the stabbing or whether the victim is a student.

The extent of the person’s injuries wasn’t immediately clear. Boyle said the homicide unit had not been requested.

The crime scene remained “very active” shortly before 4 p.m., Boyle said.

A Boston Public Schools spokesperson said he was looking into the matter.

This breaking news story will be updated when more information is released.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com.

