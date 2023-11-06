These ‘poofy’ caterpillars can predict winter’s severity, according to New England folklore

The Farmers’ Almanac and Old Farmer’s Almanac recently published annual reports predicting the severity of winter in New England this season, and both came to the same definitive conclusion : It’ll be a snowy one.

Unbeknownst to most, the woolly bear caterpillar has a reputation for being able to predict coming winter weather patterns.

“Most people in the Midwest or New England have heard at one time or another that if you want a forecast for the upcoming winter, that you should just look for a woolly bear,” according to the National Weather Service’s website, which also refers to the critters as “hedgehog caterpillars” because they curl into tight, bristly balls and “play dead” when picked up or disturbed.

As the folklore goes — and it is just that — the thicker a woolly bear’s brown stripe is, the more mild winter will be. The more black there is in its fur? The more severe winter will be.

“The position of the longest dark bands supposedly indicates which part of winter will be coldest or hardest,” according to NWS.

Ben Ryan, owner of Mapleville Farm, in Mapleville, a village in Burrillville, Rhode Island, comes across woolly bear caterpillars on his 21-acre farm all the time.

“The thing is, they’re adorable,” Ryan said. “They’re just this little, poofy caterpillar. You have to pick it up and play with it.”

Ryan recently found one in the greenhouse. It had a big brown band in the middle of its body, indicating that we might be looking at a mild winter ahead. Take that, almanacs.

“I don’t put too much stock in it, but I don’t necessarily brush it off either,” Ryan said. “Because wisdom comes from centuries of people; generations of people living in the same spot and recognizing patterns and passing that wisdom down.”

As a farmer, it’s hard not to pay attention to nature’s nuances.

“When you spend enough time outside and in the same place, looking at the signs around you, you notice things and you start to recognize patterns,” Ryan said.

But he reiterated that he takes everything with a grain of salt. His sister, for example, who co-owns the farm, recently told him she found about a dozen woolly bears “that were almost entirely black with just a tiny brown stripe, which points to a long and harsh winter,” Ryan said.

Ryan first learned about the folklore growing up, and said it is better-known in rural communities.

(In a town in Ohio, for example, a woolly bear festival has been held every fall since 1973, where members of the community dress up as different renditions of the caterpillar.)

Woolly bear caterpillars are typically found in the autumn, after they’ve left their plants, which keep them warm and fed before they search for dark, sheltered spots where they can hibernate as larvae for the winter, according to the weather service.

The honor of passively predicting the remaining winter patterns then falls onto the shoulders of a more mainstream meteorologist on Groundhog Day.

“That’s a fun tradition too,” Ryan said. “What’s funny about groundhogs, or woodchucks, depending on what you call them, is they have both winter and summer houses. So if you start seeing a woodchuck in a place where you didn’t all winter, you know it’s going to get warm soon.”

The NWS noted that while it’s “widely believed,” the truth is the woolly bear “can’t predict what Old Man Winter has in store for us.” The woolly bear’s coloring is based on how long a caterpillar has been feeding, its age, and species, NWS said.

“In addition, there are approximately 260 species of tiger moths (the adult of the woolly bear caterpillar) in North America, and each species has slightly different color patterns and hair coverings. As a result, some of the color and hair variations that we see each fall are a result of these different species,” NWS said.

Brittany Bowker can be reached at brittany.bowker@globe.com.