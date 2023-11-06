UMass Amherst student arraigned on assault charges in attack on Jewish student

Efe Ercelik was arraigned Monday in East Hampshire District Court on two counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and sole counts of larceny from a person, vandalizing property, assault and battery, assault and battery to intimidate, and disorderly conduct, according to legal filings.

The UMass Amherst student c harged with allegedly punching a Jewish student and spitting on an Israeli flag after a Friday campus demonstration in support of Israeli hostages, called the student a religious slur and vandalized the flag with a knife, witnesses told investigators, according to legal filings.

Advertisement

Ercelik pleaded not guilty Monday and was released on “pretrial conditions,” legal filings show.

He allegedly committed the assault following the demonstration organized by the campus Hillel group; university officials in a statement Sunday condemned his alleged actions without naming him in a letter sent to the campus community.

A UMass Amherst police report filed in court said an officer was called to the south side of the Student Union building at 3:57 p.m. Friday to respond to an assault and battery.

The officer spoke with two people identified in court papers as Victim 1 and Victim 2, as well as a third person identified as Witness 1 who all detailed Ercelik’s alleged assault, the report said.

Victim 1 reported that a man, later allegedly identified as Ercelik, standing 6-foot-5 with black curly hair and a beard had approached him in an aggressive manner following the conclusion of the demonstration, according to the filing.

Ercelik, the alleged victim told police, called him “ ‘a little [expletive] boy,’” and told him to “go home” and referred to him as a Zionist, which the report said is “commonly interpreted as a religious slur.”

Ercelik then allegedly “began to punch him [Victim 1] in the face” with a closed fist, the report said. “This was followed up with a shove and a kick to his stomach area.”

Advertisement

In addition, Ercelik allegedly started “ripping a small Israeli flag” that Victim 1 “had been holding directly from his hands and began destroying it,” the report said, adding that Ercelik “then walked into the Student Union building marketplace area.”

Victim 1 allegedly observed Ercelik make a motion with “what appeared to be a chef’s knife towards him before stabbing the remains of the flag,” the report said. “V-1 observed him spit and continue to rip the flag before subsequently throwing it in a trash receptacle inside the marketplace.”

The alleged victim said Ercelik “continued to stand inside the building and flip them off until the arrival of police, at which time V-1 saw the male leave the area,” the report said.

Victim 1 had no bruising when he spoke with police and declined medical attention, according to the filing.

Victim 2 and Witness 1 “corroborated” Victim 1′s account, the report said, and Victim 2 said Ercelik kicked her hand as she tried to break up the attack.

The parties provided a photograph of Ercelik that someone took, the report said, and all three of them went to the campus police station to give official statements. Victim 1 provided his “with no deviations to his earlier report” at the scene, officials said.

Victim 2 at the station reported having seen Ercelik “acting aggressively (cruel gestures, flipping the bird) through the entirety of an earlier event” supporting the Israeli hostages taken by Hamas, the report said.

Advertisement

“

Ercelik was allegedly identified as the suspect by a UMass officer who’d spoken with him earlier Friday, the report said.

“Investigation into camera footage showed no readily available camera footage documenting the incident,” the report said.

University officials described the gathering before the alleged assault, called “Bring Them Home: Solidarity Walk and Installation,” as a “peaceful event” that featured a Shabbat table with empty seats representing the 240 hostages taken by Hamas since Oct. 7.

“What this student is accused of is reprehensible, illegal, and unacceptable,” University officials said in the Sunday letter to the campus community.

Ercelik “will be subject to the legal consequences” of his actions “as well as the Student Code of Conduct,” said the letter, which didn’t identify him by name.

His next court hearing is scheduled for Jan. 16.

Tensions have flared on college campuses in the weeks since Hamas launched a terrorist attack against Israel on Oct. 7, killing more than 1,400 people, mainly civilians, and Israel responded with around-the-clock airstrikes and a ground assault on the Gaza Strip. The death toll among Palestinians rose to more than 10,000 as of Monday, according to Gaza’s Hamas-run health ministry.

Rabbi Jonah Steinberg, regional director of the Anti-Defamation League New England, said in a statement on social media that the incident at UMass is “the latest proof that Jewish students are under attack” and “an example of the disturbing reality for Jewish students on campus right now.”

Advertisement

“It is vital that our campus community model civility, as the Jewish community did on Friday in publicly and peacefully showing solidarity with the 240 hostages,” UMass Hillel said.

Material from the Associated Press and from prior Globe stories was used in this report.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Shannon Larson can be reached at shannon.larson@globe.com. Follow her @shannonlarson98.