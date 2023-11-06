Voters could pick new mayors in 8 of New Hampshire’s 13 cities on Tuesday

The biggest showdown to watch is in Manchester, where Jay Ruais and Kevin Cavanaugh are facing off after finishing first and second , respectively, in the four-way Sept. 19 primary.

The race for the corner office is wide open in Manchester, Concord, Keene, and Somersworth after incumbent mayors decided not to seek reelection in those communities. Meanwhile, incumbents in Nashua, Rochester, Portsmouth, and Berlin are running for reelection in contested races.

A new mayor will be elected Tuesday in at least four and as many as eight of New Hampshire’s 13 cities.

Although the race is nominally nonpartisan, Ruais is clearly aligned with the Republicans and Cavanaugh is clearly aligned with the Democrats.

Manchester mayoral candidate Jay Ruais speaks at a celebration at the Derryfield Country Club after competing in the nonpartisan mayoral primary on Sept. 19, 2023. Carlin Stiehl for The Boston Globe

Ruais entered the race with an endorsement from Governor Chris Sununu and other GOP leaders. He’s a former congressional staffer, an infantry officer in the Army National Guard, and a nonprofit leader. He was endorsed last week by the conservative Christian political advocacy group Cornerstone Action.

Cavanaugh, the current Ward 1 alderman who has served as a labor leader, coach, and former state senator, secured endorsements from labor unions, Senator Maggie Hassan, and incumbent Mayor Joyce Craig, who’s running for governor. Cavanaugh was endorsed last month by the Planned Parenthood New Hampshire Action Fund PAC.

Manchester, N.H. mayoral candidate Kevin Cavanaugh speaks to journalists outside Billy’s Sports Bar & Grill after competing in the nonpartisan mayoral primary on Sept. 19, 2023. Carlin Stiehl for The Boston Globe

The three other wide-open races:

The four other contested mayoral races:

In Nashua, incumbent Mayor James Donchess is facing a challenge from retired police officer Michael Soucy. Sununu and former US senator Kelly Ayotte, who’s running for governor and lives in Nashua, have endorsed Soucy. (Also on Tuesday, voters in Nashua’s Ward 4 will decide a special election for state representative.)

In Rochester, incumbent Mayor Paul Callaghan is facing a challenge from Susan J. Rice. Callaghan works as a prosecutor in the Strafford County Sheriff’s Office. Rice is the mother of a city councilor who was booted from his seat over sexual harassment, as Foster’s Daily Democrat reported.

In Portsmouth, incumbent Mayor Deaglan McEachern is running for reelection. He’s among 17 candidates vying for nine City Council seats. The top vote-getter will be declared mayor.

In Berlin, incumbent Mayor Paul R. Grenier is facing a challenge from Sarah Mafera, Robert L. Theberge, and Robert E. Cone.

The incumbent mayors in Dover, Laconia, and Claremont are running for reelection unopposed in Tuesday’s municipal elections. In Lebanon, where the City Council elects the mayor, the municipal election is held in March.

In Franklin, the least populous of New Hampshire’s 13 cities, the municipal election was held Oct. 3. Voters overwhelmingly picked laundromat owner Desiree McLaughlin over incumbent Mayor Jo Brown.

Upcoming FITN events

With less than three months to go until New Hampshire’s first-in-the-nation presidential primary, here are the campaign-related events on the horizon, including a televised debate and a visit from the GOP front-runner:

Monday, Nov. 6

Tuesday, Nov. 7

Marianne Williamson, a Democratic self-help author, will host an event at 3 p.m. at The Bookery in Manchester.

Wednesday, Nov. 8

Thursday, Nov. 9

Chris Christie, a Republican former governor of New Jersey, will attend a town hall hosted by the Tell It Like It Is PAC at 6:30 p.m. at the Veterans of Foreign Wars post in Merrimack.

Saturday, Nov. 11 (Veterans Day)

Sunday, Nov. 12

Ramaswamy will host a breakfast town hall at 8:45 a.m. at the Derry/Salem Elks Lodge in Salem.

Ramaswamy will host a town hall at 12:45 p.m. at Old Town Hall in Farmington.

