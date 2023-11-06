Voters could pick new mayors in 8 of New Hampshire’s 13 cities on Tuesday

A new mayor will be elected Tuesday in at least four and as many as eight of New Hampshire’s 13 cities.
The race for the corner office is wide open in Manchester, Concord, Keene, and Somersworth after incumbent mayors decided not to seek reelection in those communities. Meanwhile, incumbents in Nashua, Rochester, Portsmouth, and Berlin are running for reelection in contested races.
The biggest showdown to watch is in Manchester, where Jay Ruais and Kevin Cavanaugh are facing off after finishing first and second, respectively, in the four-way Sept. 19 primary.
Although the race is nominally nonpartisan, Ruais is clearly aligned with the Republicans and Cavanaugh is clearly aligned with the Democrats.
Advertisement
Ruais entered the race with an endorsement from Governor Chris Sununu and other GOP leaders. He’s a former congressional staffer, an infantry officer in the Army National Guard, and a nonprofit leader. He was endorsed last week by the conservative Christian political advocacy group Cornerstone Action.
Cavanaugh, the current Ward 1 alderman who has served as a labor leader, coach, and former state senator, secured endorsements from labor unions, Senator Maggie Hassan, and incumbent Mayor Joyce Craig, who’s running for governor. Cavanaugh was endorsed last month by the Planned Parenthood New Hampshire Action Fund PAC.
The three other wide-open races:
- In Concord, where longtime Mayor Jim Bouley isn’t seeking reelection, the three mayoral candidates are at-large city councilor Byron O. Champlin, single mom and former school board member Kate West, and George Jack, an author and poet.
- In Keene, where two-term incumbent Mayor George Hansel isn’t seeking reelection, the two mayoral candidates are former state senator Jay Kahn and Bradford Hutchinson, who told The Keene Sentinel he is semi-retired and running to protect the city from “the wrath of Kahn.”
- In Somersworth, where incumbent Mayor Dana S. Hilliard isn’t seeking reelection after a decade in office, the two mayoral candidates are city councilor Matt Gerding and political newcomer Kitara Maxey.
The four other contested mayoral races:
- In Nashua, incumbent Mayor James Donchess is facing a challenge from retired police officer Michael Soucy. Sununu and former US senator Kelly Ayotte, who’s running for governor and lives in Nashua, have endorsed Soucy. (Also on Tuesday, voters in Nashua’s Ward 4 will decide a special election for state representative.)
- In Rochester, incumbent Mayor Paul Callaghan is facing a challenge from Susan J. Rice. Callaghan works as a prosecutor in the Strafford County Sheriff’s Office. Rice is the mother of a city councilor who was booted from his seat over sexual harassment, as Foster’s Daily Democrat reported.
- In Portsmouth, incumbent Mayor Deaglan McEachern is running for reelection. He’s among 17 candidates vying for nine City Council seats. The top vote-getter will be declared mayor.
- In Berlin, incumbent Mayor Paul R. Grenier is facing a challenge from Sarah Mafera, Robert L. Theberge, and Robert E. Cone.
The incumbent mayors in Dover, Laconia, and Claremont are running for reelection unopposed in Tuesday’s municipal elections. In Lebanon, where the City Council elects the mayor, the municipal election is held in March.
In Franklin, the least populous of New Hampshire’s 13 cities, the municipal election was held Oct. 3. Voters overwhelmingly picked laundromat owner Desiree McLaughlin over incumbent Mayor Jo Brown.
Upcoming FITN events
With less than three months to go until New Hampshire’s first-in-the-nation presidential primary, here are the campaign-related events on the horizon, including a televised debate and a visit from the GOP front-runner:
Advertisement
Monday, Nov. 6
- Asa Hutchinson, a Republican former governor of Arkansas, will hold a meet and greet at 11:30 a.m. at Steve’s Diner in Exeter.
- Hutchinson will attend a presidential primary forum at 1:30 p.m. in Exeter.
- Hutchinson will hold a meet and greet at 6 p.m. in Weare.
Tuesday, Nov. 7
- Marianne Williamson, a Democratic self-help author, will host an event at 3 p.m. at The Bookery in Manchester.
Wednesday, Nov. 8
- Williamson will host an event at 2:30 p.m. at Smyth Public Library in Candia.
- The third Republican presidential debate, hosted by NBC News, will air live from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. from Miami. (There are watch parties planned in New Hampshire, including one hosted at the Americans for Prosperity office in Manchester for activists and undecided voters.)
Thursday, Nov. 9
- Chris Christie, a Republican former governor of New Jersey, will attend a town hall hosted by the Tell It Like It Is PAC at 6:30 p.m. at the Veterans of Foreign Wars post in Merrimack.
Saturday, Nov. 11 (Veterans Day)
- Williamson will host an event at 11 a.m. at Aloha Keene Yoga Studio in Keene.
- Vivek Ramaswamy, a Republican biotech entrepreneur from Ohio, will hold a “lunch break” event at 12:45 p.m. in Hillsborough.
- Former president Donald J. Trump will deliver remarks at 2 p.m. at Stevens High School in Claremont.
- Ramaswamy will hold a “Vets for Vivek” town hall at 5:15 p.m. at Able Ebenezer Brewing Company in Merrimack.
Sunday, Nov. 12
- Ramaswamy will host a breakfast town hall at 8:45 a.m. at the Derry/Salem Elks Lodge in Salem.
- Ramaswamy will host a town hall at 12:45 p.m. at Old Town Hall in Farmington.
This story first appeared in Globe NH | Morning Report, our free newsletter focused on the news you need to know about New Hampshire, including great coverage from the Boston Globe and links to interesting articles from other places. If you’d like to receive it via e-mail Monday through Friday, you can sign up here.
Steven Porter can be reached at steven.porter@globe.com. Follow him @reporterporter.