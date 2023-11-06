William Pelham Jr., who rethought how ADHD is treated, dies at 75

Dr. Pelham began his career in the mid-1970s, when the modern understanding of mental health was emerging and psychologists were only just beginning to understand ADHD — and a new generation of medication to treat it.

His son, William E. Pelham III, who is also a child psychologist, confirmed the death, at a hospital, but did not provide a cause.

William E. Pelham Jr., a child psychologist who challenged how his field approached attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder in children, arguing for a therapy-based regimen that used drugs such as Ritalin and Adderall as an optional supplement, died Oct. 21 in Miami. He was 75.

Advertisement

Through the 1980s and ’90s, doctors and many parents embraced ADHD drugs such as Ritalin and Adderall as miracle medications, though some, including Dr. Pelham, raised concerns about their efficacy and side effects.

Dr. Pelham was not opposed to medication. He recognized that drugs were effective at rapidly addressing the symptoms of ADHD, like fidgeting, impulsiveness and lack of concentration. But in a long string of studies and papers, he argued that for most children, behavioral therapy, combined with parental intervention techniques, should be the first line of attack, followed by low doses of drugs, if necessary.

Get Today's Headlines The day's top stories delivered every morning. Enter Email Sign Up

And yet, as he pointed out repeatedly, the reality was far different: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported in 2016 that while 6 in 10 children diagnosed with ADHD were on medication, fewer than half received behavioral therapy.

In one major study, which he published in 2016 along with Susan Murphy, a statistician at the University of Michigan, he demonstrated the importance of treatment sequencing — that behavioral therapy should come first, then medication.

He and Murphy split a group of 146 children with ADHD, from ages 5 to 12, into two groups. One group received a low dose of generic Ritalin; the other received nothing, but their parents were given instruction in behavioral modification techniques.

Advertisement

After two months, children from both groups who showed no improvement were arranged into four new groups: The children given generic Ritalin received either more medication or behavioral modification therapy, and the children given behavioral modification therapy received either more intense therapy or a dose of medication.

“We showed that the sequence in which you give treatments makes a big difference in outcomes,” Dr. Pelham told The New York Times. “The children who started with behavioral modification were doing significantly better than those who began with medication by the end, no matter what treatment combination they ended up with.”

Not everyone agreed with Dr. Pelham’s conclusions, many on practical grounds. Medication was easy to administer, they said, and proper behavioral therapy could be time-consuming and expensive and therefore hard to maintain over a long stretch of time, both for parents and children — especially teenagers, who were more likely to resist it.

Dr. Pelham’s influence can perhaps best be seen in the 2019 guidelines for ADHD diagnosis and treatment issued by the American Academy of Pediatrics, the group’s most recent recommendations. For very young children, it recommends treatment first, with medication as an option; for children 6 to 12, it recommends both simultaneously. But for adolescents, it concludes that behavioral treatment is unproven, and recommends medication only.

Dr. Pelham began his career at Washington State University but spent most of it at the State University of New York at Buffalo. He moved his research program, the Center for Children and Families, to Florida International University, in Miami, in 2010.

Advertisement

At both schools he ran an innovative summer camp for children with ADHD and associated disorders. The camp, which he created in 1980, served as a space for both therapy and research. It has since been the model for similar programs nationwide and internationally, including in Japan.

“Dr. Pelham was one of the original giants in the field of ADHD research,” Dr. James McGough, a professor of psychiatry at the University of California, Los Angeles, said in a phone interview.

William Ellerbe Pelham Jr. was born on Jan. 22, 1948, in Atlanta, the son of William and Kitty Copeland (Kay) Pelham. The family moved often for William Sr.’s work, first to Kensington, Md., where he managed a Canada Dry facility, and later to Montgomery, Ala., where he sold securities. His mother was a homemaker and an artist.

Dr. Pelham received a bachelor’s degree in psychology from Dartmouth in 1970. He spent a year teaching special education in Amsterdam, N.Y., northwest of Albany, before enrolling in the doctoral program in psychology at the State University of New York at Stony Brook, on Long Island. He received his doctorate in 1976.

In addition to his son, Dr. Pelham is survived by his wife, Maureen (Cullinan) Pelham, whom he married in 1990; his daughter, Caroline Pelham; and his brothers, Gayle and John.

Dr. Pelham insisted on a therapy-first approach in part because it equipped children with skills to manage what was often a lifelong struggle.

Advertisement

“Our research has found time and time again that behavioral and educational intervention is the best first-line treatment for children with ADHD,” he said in an interview on the podcast “The Academic Minute” in 2022. “They, their teachers and parents learn skills and strategies that will help them succeed at home, in school, and in their relationships.”

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.