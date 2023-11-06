Dorchester woman pleads not guilty in stabbing death on Boston Common

Around 11:30 p.m. on July 20, Jazreanna A. Sheppard-Gonzalez, 21, was leaving Boston Common with a friend when she encountered Partsch at the Park Street MBTA station, prosecutors said.

Alyssa Partsch, 30, pleaded not guilty to a charge of second-degree murder during her arraignment at Suffolk Superior Court.

A Dorchester woman was ordered held without bail on Monday in connection to the killing of a young mother in July on Boston Common.

Surveillance video showed Partsch had a knife in her hand as she approached Sheppard-Gonzalez and that she stabbed Sheppard several times in the face, head, and torso, prosecutors alleged.

Partsch then left the area on the subway, officials said.

Sheppard-Gonzalez was taken to Tufts Medical Center, where she died from her injuries, prosecutors said.

The two had not met in person before, said prosecutor Kaitlin Tolbert. But on social media, Partsch “threatened the victim and was seeking to entice her into a physical altercation,” Tolbert said.

Tolbert requested that Partsch be held without bail, saying the attack appeared to involve “some planning, at least in the build-up to it.”

Partsch’s lawyer, Jeffrey Miller, said his client works at Caffe Nero and was recently promoted to manage several different locations. Miller requested that she be granted $10,000 bail with GPS monitoring.

Partschwas indicted by a grand jury and was arrested at her home Saturday, officials said. She is due back in court on Nov. 16.

After her death, friends and family recalled Sheppard-Gonzalez as an “amazing mother” and “the life of the party,”

“She was a very giving, loving person,” her mother, Madeline Gonzalez, 45, told the Globe. “She always had her heart open to everybody. She was very kind ... straight-A student — very, very smart.”

She grew up in Roxbury and Dorchester and had recently moved into a South Boston apartment with her 2-year-old son. She worked security and concierge services for high-end apartment buildings and loved fashion, makeup, and gold jewelry.

Talia Lissauer can be reached at talia.lissauer@globe.com. Follow her on Instgram @_ttphotos.