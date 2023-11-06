Two women burned by camping stove in Lowell house

But the stove wasn’t a typical kitchen stove. “It was butane camping stove being used inside the living area,” Carron said in a phone interview.

At 7:29 p.m. firefighters responded to 4 Lowell St. for a report of a stove fire in a single family home, according to Lowell Fire Chief Phillip Carron.

Two women were burned by a butane camping stove in a Lowell home Sunday night, officials said.

One woman was taken to an area hospital with burns on her face and hands, and the other woman declined medical treatment, he said.

A MedFlight helicopter was initially going to bring her to the hospital, but it was cancelled, he said.

