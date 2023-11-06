Young mom’s final words to her husband among new details in Northfield, N.H., triple murder case

Within the next 10 minutes, the 25-year-old mother and her sons, 4-year-old Benjamin Sweeney and 23-month-old Mason Sweeney, were gunned down inside their home at 56 Wethersfield Drive in Northfield, N.H., allegedly by her husband’s adolescent brother, according to the timeline prosecutors have assembled based on their investigation.

“I hope they make you laugh,” she wrote at about 10:49 a.m., in what investigators now believe was her final message to her husband.

Kassandra R. Sweeney exchanged Snapchat messages with her husband, Sean M. Sweeney, on the morning of Aug. 3, 2022, including videos of their two young sons.

The suspected shooter, Eric Sweeney, was barely 16 years old at the time. He was initially charged as a juvenile in the slayings. Now he’s been indicted as an adult on three counts of first-degree murder and one count of tampering with the handgun prosecutors say he used to kill his sister-in-law and nephews.

The messages investigators recovered from Kassandra’s phone were among several newly revealed details in records prosecutors filed with the court to justify jailing Eric Sweeney without bail. The judge decided Oct. 27 that the records must be public since the defendant is being tried as an adult.

Location data from Kassandra’s phone suggests the device moved from the Sweeney residence at about 10:59 a.m. and appeared to travel on Interstate 93 southbound, according to the records. About 20 minutes later, Sean received a new series of Snapchat messages. They came from his wife’s account, but appeared to be sent by his brother.

“Help,” the messages said. “It’s Eric.”

Kassandra Sweeney, 25, and her two sons, 4-year-old Benjamin and 1-year-old Mason, were found shot to death in their Northfield, N.H., home on Aug. 3, 2022. The home at 56 Wethersfield Drive is pictured in this aerial photo. (WCVB) WCVB

Sean called 911 at about 11:23 a.m. and asked that an ambulance be sent to his home. The operator asked what had happened, according to the records. “I don’t know … my brother told me someone broke in and killed them all,” he replied.

Police arrived at the home at about 11:32 a.m. and found the three victims deceased. Autopsies later determined each had suffered a single gunshot wound to the head.

While investigators were at the scene, Sean arrived at his driveway in the oil delivery truck he drives for work, according to the records. Investigators reviewed his truck’s GPS tracker and camera footage and confirmed that he was in Andover, N.H., when he called 911. He hadn’t been in Northfield since about 6:30 a.m.

Eric pulled up in a pickup truck right after Sean’s arrival, according to the records. He was detained and Kassandra’s phone was found near him.

Eric told investigators he had been in the basement when he heard a deep, male voice yelling, then multiple “pops,” according to the records. He said he waited until it was silent upstairs, saw the three victims on the floor in the kitchen and didn’t know whether they were alive, then took Kassandra’s phone and keys and drove off. He said he saw a tree maintenance crew working near the home and a 17-year-old friend of his standing in a driveway on Wethersfield Drive, but he didn’t seek their assistance.

Before the shooting, Sean had called police in June 2022 to report that Eric had stolen his Honda Civic. Sean reported in July 2022 that Eric had been making strange comments and hiding weapons around the home, sparking safety concerns, according to the records. Police met with Eric, who said he would change his behavior, and an officer told Sean to call again with any safety concerns, according to police records.

After the shooting, Sean told investigators that tensions in the family had grown so severe because of Eric’s behavior that the couple installed a lock on their bedroom door to keep him out, and they had begun taking steps to remove him from their home, according to the records.

Sean told investigators he owned two handguns, which he stored unloaded in a locked safe under his bed. Investigators found the safe unlocked, and one of the firearms and a magazine were missing.

Eight days after the shooting, investigators found the alleged murder weapon, a .40 caliber Taurus handgun, discarded alongside I-93 southbound about a mile before Exit 17, according to the court records. Forensic testing revealed gunshot residue on Eric’s hands and the steering wheel of the pickup truck he had driven, according to prosecutors. A key to the gun safe was found on the keyring with the keys for the truck.

If convicted, Eric Sweeney faces life in prison without the possibility of parole. One of his attorneys, Lauren Prusiner in the New Hampshire Public Defender’s office, declined Monday to comment on the case.

A spokesperson for the New Hampshire Department of Justice declined Monday to comment on the ongoing case and said the victims’ family continues to ask for privacy.

Prosecutors have not publicly identified a motive for the slayings.

Steven Porter can be reached at steven.porter@globe.com. Follow him @reporterporter.