Could a prominent Democrat really challenge Biden? It’s unlikely, at this point.

On panicked text threads and during late-night bar sessions, Democrats in the political world have thrown out the names of ambitious rising stars in the party as possible primary challengers: Gretchen Whitmer. Gavin Newsom. J.B. Pritzker. Raphael Warnock.

But that challenge by Senator Ted Kennedy, who ran against President Jimmy Carter for the 1980 nomination, offers little precedent for the legion of Democrats fretting about President Biden’s standing ahead of a likely 2024 rematch with former president Donald Trump.

WASHINGTON — Forty-four years ago tomorrow, the last serious primary opponent to a sitting Democratic president announced his campaign before 5,000 supporters in Boston.

But it’s highly unlikely, given how much time, planning, and money a presidential campaign requires, that any of them would run against Biden at this point. Challenging an incumbent president is widely seen as a career killer in politics, and virtually all of the Democrats talked about as possible Biden alternatives have thrown their support behind him.

Modern Democratic politics have also de-emphasized the traditional early states of Iowa and New Hampshire, where Kennedy traveled after announcing his campaign, in favor of a diverse group of states where Biden was strong in the 2020 primary season. Biden, and before him Hillary Clinton and Barack Obama, won the nomination largely because of their strength with Black voters in Democratic primaries.

There’s also the matter of qualifying for primary ballots. Deadlines have already passed in Nevada and New Hampshire. Others are approaching Friday in Alabama, Michigan, and South Carolina. Deadlines in delegate-rich California and Florida will come by the end of the month.

A theoretical primary challenger would also have to raise tens of millions of dollars to compete with the $90.5 million Biden’s campaign committees and the allied Democratic National Committee reported having at the end of September. The party’s major donors are effectively in lockstep behind Biden; a primary challenger would need to either peel off a significant proportion of them in short order or be rich enough to finance a large portion of any campaign.

Pritzker, the governor of Illinois, is helping to plan and fund next year’s Democratic National Convention. Newsom, the governor of California, has offered himself up to debate second-tier Republican candidates on Biden’s behalf. Figures like Whitmer, the governor of Michigan, and Warnock, a senator from Georgia, have shown little indication they’re at cross purposes with the White House.

And yet Biden will turn 81 this month. If anything is durable about his polling numbers, it is how weak his standing is among the party’s core constituencies.

For its part, the White House is shrugging off the latest dismal poll numbers.

The New York Times and Siena College polls found Biden losing in one-on-one matchups with Trump in five crucial swing states: Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, and Pennsylvania. Biden is ahead by 2 percentage points in Wisconsin.

Although the polling is worrisome for the president, Biden still has a year to campaign, which his team emphasized. They noted that polls have historically failed to predict the results of elections when taken a year ahead of time.

“Gallup predicted an 8-point loss for President Obama only for him to win handily a year later,” said Kevin Munoz, a spokesperson for Biden’s campaign. “We’ll win in 2024 by putting our heads down and doing the work, not by fretting about a poll.”

Still, the results of the poll, and other recent surveys showing similar results, are prompting public declarations of doubts by Democrats.

David Axelrod, a Democratic strategist who has expressed concerns about Biden before, wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, that the new polling “will send tremors of doubt” through the party.

“Only @JoeBiden can make this decision,” Axelrod wrote, referring to whether the president would drop out of the race. “If he continues to run, he will be the nominee of the Democratic Party. What he needs to decide is whether that is wise; whether it’s in HIS best interest or the country’s?”

In a follow-up interview, Axelrod said he believed Biden, 80, had achieved a lot during the past three years but was rapidly losing support largely because of concern about how his age affects his performance.

“Give me his record and chop 10 to 15 years off, I’d be really confident,” Axelrod said. “People judge him on his public performance. That’s what people see. That’s where the erosion has been. It lends itself to Republican messaging.”

Senator Richard Blumenthal, a Connecticut Democrat, said on CNN’s “State of the Union” program Sunday that he was concerned “before these polls.”

“And I’m concerned now,” he said.

Yet as the old saying goes in politics, you can’t beat something with nothing.