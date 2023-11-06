From afar, cries over Israel-Hamas war can only sound discordant

Would someone please ask the people calling for an immediate cease-fire in Gaza if they are also calling on Hamas to release the hostages and to surrender themselves to face murder and kidnapping charges in Israel? That would separate the humanitarians from the apologists in a hurry.

Belmont





A painful sense that we’ve failed Gaza’s civilians

Starting from the baseline of my Zionist upbringing, it took me several years of political education to be able to acknowledge the veracity of the Palestinian narrative. For the past 20 years, I’ve worked with fellow activists advocating for peace in the Middle East. I grieve the senseless deaths of both Israeli and Palestinian civilians, and right now I’m grieving the slaughter of Gazan civilians and the sense that we have failed them. May they forgive us for not being able to save them and for not being able to convince the US government and Israeli leaders that they were worthy of being saved.

Get Today in Opinion Globe Opinion's must-reads, delivered to you every Sunday-Friday. Enter Email Sign Up

Abigail Yanow

Advertisement

Watertown





Protests around the world target Israel as if the war is one-sided

There are protests around the world aimed primarily at Israel because of its assault on Hamas terrorists in Gaza, which unfortunately has been complicated by the loss of many innocent Palestinian lives. The implication of such protests is that the casualties in Gaza are all Israel’s responsibility. In fact, the extent of Israel’s assault is under the direct control of Hamas. All Hamas has to do to stop the bloodshed of innocent Palestinians as well as its own members is to lay down its arms, give up its Israeli and non-Israeli hostages, and unconditionally surrender to face justice. This of course will not happen, because Hamas doesn’t care at all about the loss of innocent life, be it Israeli or Palestinian. Why don’t the international protesters accordingly denounce Hamas? Israel is defending itself from Hamas monsters, who must be eliminated by military force, once and for all.

Advertisement

Gary Stanton

Cambridge





Criticism of the Jewish state is not automatically antisemitism

As a Jewish American, I am certainly concerned about any signs of antisemitism in this country or elsewhere (“Officials meet over schools’ discourse: Seek to tackle uptick in antisemitism,” Metro, Oct. 31).

However, I feel it is critical to acknowledge that criticism of Israel, including the country’s current attacks on Gaza, is not automatically an act of antisemitism.

Israel has continually tried to conflate the two, stifling honest American and international criticism.

If America is going to be a leader in working for peace in the region and if the media are going to provide serious information about difficult issues, there must be a clearly stated understanding that any country, including Israel, can be criticized without becoming cause for accusations of prejudice or antisemitism.

Anne Meyerson

Quincy