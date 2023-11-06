If it’s not ‘genocide’ in Gaza, then what should we call it?

As a Jew who is also a member of the Boston Workers Circle, I take issue with Ken Brociner’s concern about some demonstrators in Boston using the word “genocide” on signs to describe Israel’s war against Hamas (“Putting ‘genocide’ on protest signs is reckless and offensive,” Letters, Nov. 2). What is tragic, heartbreaking, and offensive to me is that a country that was ostensibly founded in response to a genocide is, according to many internationally shared definitions of the word, enacting one, whether in the name of self-defense, safety, or just plain revenge.

What Hamas did on Oct. 7 was an atrocity; that is not in dispute. What Israel is doing in response is also an atrocity.