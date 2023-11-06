Is Bill Belichick coaching for his job? He was asked about it Monday.

“I’m going to control what I can control,” he said. “And I’m going to get ready for the Colts.”

On the heels of a 20-17 loss that dropped the Patriots to 2-7 on the season , Bill Belichick was asked Monday morning if he felt like he was coaching “for [his] job” when it came to this week against the Colts.

Belichick was also asked if he had received any assurances from ownership about his job status regarding the rest of the season.

“My focus is on getting ready for the Colts,” he said.

During Sunday’s game, Fox cameras appeared to capture a shot of Patriots’ president Jonathan Kraft saying “We’re just not good enough” during the game. In his Monday morning appearance on WEEI, Belichick was asked for his reaction to the video.

“Yeah, you’d have to ask them about what they said,” Belichick said. “I don’t know. We didn’t do enough yesterday.”

In Sunday’s game, there were a handful of curious personnel moves, including the decision to leave J.C. Jackson and Jack Jones on the bench to start the game. Both entered the game later in the first half.

“I’m not going to get into all the decisions we make on personnel,” he said on WEEI.

Belichick also indicated that wide receiver Tyquan Thornton, who started the game, was available to play in the second half and wasn’t injured. After the loss, Thornton, who played 12 snaps and caught one pass, said his struggles Sunday were “definitely injury related.”

Belichick, who presided over the 1995 Cleveland team that set the standard for off-field chaos — thanks in part to an ownership group that announced in the middle of the season it was going to move the team at the end of the year — was asked on WEEI if this was the most frustrating season he ever had.

“It’s up there,” he replied.

Christopher Price can be reached at christopher.price@globe.com. Follow him @cpriceglobe.