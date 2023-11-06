Boston’s new team-golf players, including Rory McIlroy, aim to build a connection with the city

“There’s a lot of Irish in Boston, so for me, I feel like I’ve got a natural connection to the city and we’ve all played tournaments in and around the city, whether it be TPC Boston and obviously at Brookline last year in the US Open,” said Northern Ireland’s Rory McIlrory, the No. 2 player in the world and a co-founder along with Tiger Woods of TGL.

They won’t actually be playing any golf in or near Boston, but members of the brand-new Boston Common Golf team leaned hard into making every connection they could to the city in their introductory press conference at the MGM Music Hall outside Fenway Park Monday.

“I think Boston sports fans are some of the best in the world and, you know, hopefully they all get behind this, they get behind this venture and obviously tune in on Monday nights and see what it’s all about.

“We have to make a really big effort to connect with the people of Boston and we’re going to try to do that.”

That Carlton Fisk is the uncle of the wife of team member Keegan Bradley, a native of Vermont and part-time resident of Newburyport who is also the 17th-ranked player in the world, should help forge that connection.

“Just everything about this place is special to me,” said Bradley, “and playing for this city in this region is really something that I carry with me throughout the golf world and I’m just really proud and really thankful for Fenway Sports Group and everyone that’s here for the opportunity to do this.

“These guys are going to get to feel what it’s like to have this city behind them playing sports, and in my eyes they’re the best fans in the world and we really look forward to it.”

Tyrrell Hatton and Adam Scott round out the Boston Common team. The indoor, tech-rich league is scheduled to begin play in Palm Beach, Fla., Jan. 9.

TGL plans to import fans from each of its six cities — including San Francisco, New York, Los Angeles, Atlanta, and likely a south Florida team — to every match at the 1,600-capacity south Florida venue.

Bradley expects audible results.

“I think it’s going to be fun to have a golf atmosphere that’s a little rowdy and maybe some local fans that are going to be there cheering as loud as they can,” said Bradley. “The better we do, the more they’ll follow us and pull for us. And that’s our job, to do our best.”

Generating enthusiasm for Boston and the five other teams is a formidable challenge for a start-up venture that is trying out a new idea — team golf with miked-up players hitting half their shots into a simulator, the other half on a “real” indoor golf hole that can change its shape and terrain, with time clocks and referees on weeknight prime-time television — in a sport with old-school, old-money roots.

McIlrory emphasized the goal is to broaden interest in the game by providing a complementary product to the PGA Tour.

“We’re trying to appeal to a wider sports audience,” he said, “trying to bring that courtside-at-a-basketball-game-type of feel to golf in some way, to try to let the fans that are at least in the arena get closer to the action and then for the people that are tuning in at home, having us miked up and having us be a little more interactive.

“I feel like when you watch a regular PGA Tour event, you’re a few steps removed from us. You might pick up a couple of conversations here or there but you’re not getting right in on the action. And I think that’s important.”

McIlrory said that Mike McCarley, the other co-founder of TGL, brought the concept of the league to his and Woods’s attention three years ago, which was about a year before LIV Golf, funded by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, disrupted the PGA Tour by luring established names to play team golf in its league.

LIV Golf no doubt helped TGL, which is partnering with the PGA Tour, gather momentum, but McIlrory, an outspoken critic of LIV Golf from the start, said TGL is different from LIV.

“This wasn’t adversarial at all; it was how can we be additive to the entire system?” said McIlrory. “It’s a different type of golf, but it’s not the traditional golf that you see on the weekends.

“I don’t want to sit here and talk about LIV, but I think you can make the argument that they haven’t innovated enough away from what traditional golf is, or they’ve innovated too much that they’re not traditional golf — they’re sort of caught in no man’s land, where this is so far removed from what we knew golf to be.”

Michael Silverman can be reached at michael.silverman@globe.com.