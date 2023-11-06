Bruins at Stars: Boston looks to bounce back from first regulation loss

Boston sits atop the Eastern Conference standings with a 9-1-1 record, with only the Rangers (8-2-1) within touching distance at this early point in the season.

The Bruins took their first regulation loss of the season on Saturday after a disappointing third period in Detroit from which they’ll hope to bounce back with a trip to Dallas on Monday night.

Jeremy Swayman (left) and Linus Ullmark will hope to get back to their celebratory hugs on Monday night in Dallas.

The Stars are off to a very strong start after last season’s run to the Western Conference finals, with a 7-2-1 record.

Puck drop in Dallas is set for 8 p.m. Eastern. Here’s your preview.

When: Monday, 8 p.m.

Where: American Airlines Center, Dallas

Advertisement

TV, radio: NESN, WBZ-FM 98.5

Line: Dallas -135. O/U: 5.5.

BRUINS

Season record: 9-1-1. vs. spread: 7-4. Over/under: 3-8

Last 10 games: 8-1-1. vs. spread: 6-4. Over/under: 3-7

STARS

Season record: 7-2-1. vs. spread: 4-6. Over/under: 4-6

Last 10 games: 7-2-1. vs. spread: 4-6. Over/under: 4-6

Get Breaking Sports Alerts Be the first to know the latest sports news as it happens, and get the Globe's most interesting reporting right to your inbox. Enter Email Sign Up

TEAM STATISTICS

Goals scored: Boston 35, Dallas 29

Goals allowed: Boston 21, Dallas 25

Power play: Boston 16.7%, Dallas 10.7%

Penalty minutes: Boston 133, Dallas 96

Penalty kill: Boston 93.6%, Dallas 94.4%

Faceoffs won: Boston 51.1%, Dallas 49.5%

Stat of the day: Pavel Zacha is on a six-game point streak, scoring four goals in that span.

Notes: Boston let an early 2-0 lead slip away for the second straight game and later surrendered three third-period goals in Saturday’s 5-4 loss at Detroit. The Bruins did not have defensemen Charlie McAvoy (who is appealing a four-game suspension for an illegal check to the head), Matt Grzelcyk, and Derek Forbort available to begin their two-game road trip ... The Bruins have followed an exact goalie rotation all season. Jeremy Swayman, who is 5-0-0 with a sparking 1.38 goals-against average, is in line to make Monday’s start ... Despite Saturday’s loss, rookie center Matt Poitras continued his strong start, matching James van Riemsdyk and David Pastrnak with a goal and an assist ... Dallas is had won three straight before falling 2-0 Saturday at Vancouver. The Stars have been limited to one and zero goals in their two regulation losses ... The Stars’ Jake Oettinger (26 saves) was dealt his first loss after a 5-0-1 start, though he still entered Sunday tied for sixth in the league with a .938 save percentage.

Advertisement

Amin Touri can be reached at amin.touri@globe.com.