Captain Andrew O’Neill’s hat trick ships Franklin boys’ soccer to surprising rout of Attleboro in D1 tourney

After the shot nestled in the back of the net, O’Neill performed a few handshake celebrations with his teammates, as the 10th-seeded Panthers was well on their way to a surpising 5-0 win over their Hockomock League rivals in Monday’s Division 1 first-round matchup at Pisini Field.

The senior captain had already helped Franklin storm to a 2-0 first-half lead over a stingy Attleboro squad, netting the first tally on a header inside the box. But no lead is safe in the state tournament, so O’Neill raised his right foot back and fired a laser directly at the top left corner.

Andrew O’Neill had the ball at his feet and his eyes on the net.

“I don’t know if I could do that again if I did it 10 more times, 100 more times,” said O’Neill of his free kick laser. “I know it worked out. It was my night today. I was just trying to get in on frame.”

O’Neill finished with a hat trick, while the five-goal output was a stunning development after Franklin and the 23rd-seeded Bombardiers (14-2-4) met twice during the regular season, tying 0-0 and 1-1 in defensive-minded battles. The visitors entered with only 10 goals conceded all season.

What changed? Nothing significant according to 53-year Franklin coach Fran Bositis.

“We just came out on fire,” said Bositis. “It wasn’t anything we did differently. I think we played a little more aggressively than the regular season. And we finished [our] opportunities and it kind of mushroomed.”

O’Neill netted his first in the 12th minute when Noah Cain sent a cross toward the net. The ball deflected off the leg of Hansy Jacques and fell right to O’Neill, who headed it in. A few minutes later, Cain boomed a corner kick in front of the net and Jacques tapped the ball home amid a scrum.

O’Neill’s strike from right inside the box in the 35th minute gave the Panthers a commanding 3-0 halftime lead.

“We were excited for this and we felt like we had unfinished business with Attleboro,” said O’Neill.

Wyatt Herndon also netted a goal in the second half.

Franklin’s defense, which has allowed seven goals all season, did the rest — with Hockomock MVP Rex Cinelli and Sean O’Leary denying Attleboro any chance of a comeback. The Panthers advance to play at seventh-seeded Newton North in the second round Wednesday (5 p.m.).

“I’m sure it’s going to be a tough game because it’s Newton North,” said Bositis. “I’m excited for the opportunity to play a team from the Bay State Conference. They have good soccer, but so does the Hockomock.”

Lowell 2, Shrewsbury 1 — Lucas Cantelli accounted for both goals as the ninth-seeded Red Raiders (17-3-1) won their first-round match.

Newton North 2, St. John’s (S) 0 — Senior Owen Potter stretched out the defense and found junior Santiago Cuervo for a goal, and senior Tom Rooney headed home a corner kick as the seventh-seeded Tigers (9-5-5) cruised to a 2-0 Division 1 State first-round win over No. 26 Pioneers (10-8-2).

“He’s been spectacular all year,” said Newton North coach Roy Dow, speaking on Rooney. “He’s the heart and soul of what we do. He’d head a bank safe into the goal or out of the penalty box, if it came to it.”

Curran, normally a central midfielder, locked down the backline playing central defense. The Tigers ferociously pressed the Pioneers, using timely passing and unrelenting speed to control the game.

Winchester 1, North Andover 0 — Liam Harris put home a flick from Owen Gallagher with his left foot 10 minutes in, enough for the 11th-seeded Red & Black (14-1-2) to outlast the 22nd-seeded Scarlet Knights.

“Our finishing left something to be desired for sure,” Winchester coach Vinnie Musto said. “We had several chances we should have done better with, there’s areas to improve, but overall it was really well played by the boys.”

Colin Stesney made eight saves to earn the shutout for Winchester, which will travel to Parsons Field to face No. 6 Brookline on Thursday.

Division 2 State

Billerica 2, Longmeadow 0 — Jason Xintaropoulos put home his own rebound in the first half, and Ryan Jacob connected for an insurance goal minutes after keeper Riley Donovan denied a penalty kick in the waning moments of the second half to propel the second-seeded Indians (17-1-1) over the visiting 31st-seeded Lancers (3-7-9).

Division 3 State

Pembroke 3, Weston 0 — Colin Blake scored twice and Wil McManus tacked on a third goal for the fourth-seeded Titans (15-2-1) in a blanking of the 29th-seeded Wildcats (7-11-1).

Swampscott 3, Greater Lowell 0 — Max Manadee, Max Arredondo and Jack Raymond found the back of the net for the eighth-seeded Big Blue (14-2-3) in a shutout of the 25th-seeded Gryphons (13-3-1).

Division 4 State

Abington 3, Millbury 2 — Iury Cassimero scored twice, including the winner in the final minutes, as the 18th-seeded Green Wave (11-6-2) erased a two-goal halftime deficit on the road against the 15th-seeded Woolies (11-7-1) to advance. Damien Monteiro netted the equalizer for Abington in the 65th minute.

East Boston 4, Excel Academy 3 — Down three goals 20 minutes in, the 27th-seeded Jets soared back with four unanswered to stun sixth-seeded Excel in double-overtime, when eighth-grader Raynaldo Palma scored off a corner kick from Adriano Garcia-Gomez in the 98th minute.

“So much credit to the kids. All season long they could’ve put their heads down, but they didn’t,” fourth-year East Boston coach Jayson Smith said. “They didn’t today, they just kept clubbing away.”

Garcia-Gomez netted twice for Eastie (9-9-2), igniting the comeback with the team’s first goal in the 25th minute and supplying the equalizer to force overtime in the 70th minute. Helio Spinalo also scored for East Boston.

Monomoy 5, Littleton 1 — Junior Seamus St. Pierre scored twice, and senior Joseph McKeen, freshman Tate Laramee and eighth-grader Christian Shea also netted goals to propel the ninth-seeded Sharks (13-3-3) past the 24th-seeded Tigers in a first-round matchup in Harwich.

“It was important for us to get out to a good start and we did — that was the key,” Monomoy coach Keith Clark said. “I’m a little concerned about the ride [to Frontier], but we’ll try to find out something about them. “Typically, my belief is we’re good enough that we should be [forcing] our style on other teams and they’ll have to adapt.”

Monomoy advances to the Round of 16, where it make an 187-mile trek to face No. 8 Frontier Regional (17-1-1) Wednesday in South Deerfield.

Junior Ranit Sinha scored the lone goal for Littleton (4-13-2).

Division 5 State

Rockport 2, Pioneer Charter (E) 0 — Goals from Riley Blanchard and Eddie Merz send the 10th-seeded Vikings (13-6) to the round of 16, where they will play at No. 7 Burke (9-7-2) on Wednesday.

Westport 8, University Park 0 — Will Quinlan shouldered the load for the eighth-seeded Wildcats (18-0-1) with four goals in a rout of the 25th-seeded Tigers (8-10-1) to advance to a Round-of-16 matchup vs. No. 24 Hull (9-10-1) on Thursday. Carter Couto netted a hat trick and Tommy Bernard also scored for Westport, while Noah Amaral made five saves for his 13th shutout of the season.

Jake Levin and Brad Joyal contributed to this report.