Celtics at Timberwolves: Boston’s juggernaut offense and Minnesota’s lockdown defense square off

Boston continues to storm through foes, most recently dispatching the Brooklyn Nets, 124-114, Saturday night. Jayson Tatum maintained his dominant start with 32 points and 11 rebounds, and the team scored 70 or more first-half points for the third straight game.

Through five games, the 5-0 Celtics have the NBA’s best offense, averaging a blistering 126.4 points per game. The Minnesota Timberwolves, at 3-2, are holding opponents to an NBA-low 99.6 points per game.

The Timberwolves, meanwhile, have leaned on rising star Anthony Edwards (averaging 26.2 points, 6.2 rebounds, 4.4 assists) to steer the ship. Minnesota most recently held the reigning champion Denver Nuggets and Utah Jazz under 100 points in two victories. Rudy Gobert (11.6 points, 12.4 rebounds, 2.4 blocks) and Karl-Anthony Towns (18.6 points, 9.0 rebounds) will be the most imposing big-man duo Boston has faced to date.

Get Breaking Sports Alerts Be the first to know the latest sports news as it happens, and get the Globe's most interesting reporting right to your inbox. Enter Email Sign Up

Here’s a preview of the matchup:

Advertisement

When: Monday, 8 p.m.

Where: Target Center, Minneapolis

TV, radio: NBCSB, WBZ-FM 98.5

Line: Boston -4. O/U: 228.0.

CELTICS

Season record: 5-0. vs. spread: 2-1, 2 pushes. Over/under: 4-1

Last 10 games (dating to last season): 8-2. vs. spread: 4-4, 2 pushes. Over/under: 5-5

TIMBERWOLVES

Season record: 3-2. vs. spread: 3-2. Over/under: 1-4

Last 10 games (dating to last season): 4-6. vs. spread: 5-5. Over/under: 4-6

TEAM STATISTICS

Points per game: Boston 126.4, Minnesota 109.2

Points allowed per game: Boston 108.0, Minnesota 99.6

Field goal percentage: Boston .501, Minnesota .466

Opponent field goal percentage: Boston .426, Minnesota .427

3-point percentage: Boston .389, Minnesota .371

Opponent 3-point percentage: Boston .337, Minnesota .324

Stat of the day: Last year with the Wizards, Kristaps Porzingis was only attempting about one-fifth (20.4 percent) of his total shots from within 5 feet of the rim. With the Celtics, his at-rim shot presence has nearly doubled to 39.6 percent, and he’s made a career-high 81 percent of those shots.

Advertisement

Notes: Derrick White is probable to return to the lineup after missing the last game bethe birth of his second child. Oshae Brissett is listed as questionable with a thumb injury, and Neemias Queta remains out with a foot injury. ... Both defenses have excelled at containing opponents to the perimeter. The Celtics have allowed the second-fewest points in the paint per game (43.2) and the Timberwolves are tied for third-fewest (44.0). ... One Timberwolves X-factor to watch: Naz Reid, a 6-foot-9-inch big who can handle the ball and shoot. Reid is fourth among NBA bench players at 16.0 points per game. ... The Celtics’ starting lineup of White, Tatum, Porzingis, Jrue Holiday, and Jaylen Brown has outscored opponents by 14.5 points per game on average — the highest mark of any regular lineup in the NBA.

Ethan Fuller can be reached at ethan.fuller@globe.com.