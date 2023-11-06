Ranking Massachusetts’s Division 1 men’s college basketball teams

Think about it from the perspective of which team is most likely to make a run in March Madness, as opposed to which is most likely to make March Madness.

But rankings are spicy, and there’s no better time to predict how each program will fare this season. Here’s a ranking from first to ninth in terms of overall strength and potential as a team.

In Massachusetts Division 1 men’s college basketball, the nine teams are relatively evenly matched, and any team can beat any other on a given night.

1. Boston College

Coach: Earl Grant (third season).

Last year: 16-17 (9-11), 10th place, Atlantic Coast Conference second round.

Top players: F/C Quinten Post (Gr.), G Jaeden Zackery (Jr.).

Analysis: Post (15.1 points, 5.6 rebounds, 1.5 assists), a second-team all-ACC preseason selection, will anchor an experienced and athletic group. Expect Zackery (10.7 ppg, 3.2 rpg, 2.7 apg) to look for his shot more, Claudell Harris Jr. to integrate seamlessly, and Prince Aligbe, Devin McGlockton, and Chas Kelley III to make a leap offensively. This is Grant’s most talented and versatile team yet.

Predicted finish: 21-15 (12-8), seventh in conference, ACC quarterfinals, NIT second round.

2. UMass Lowell

Coach: Pat Duquette (11th season).

Last year: 26-8 (11-5), second place, America East final.

Top players: F/C Abdoul Karim Coulibaly (Sr.), G Ayinde Hikim (Sr.).

Analysis: The mission is simple: Get to the America East championship game again and find a way to take the next step. UMass Lowell will miss Everette Hammond and Allin Blunt, but players such as Yuri Covington, Max Brooks, and Cam Morris III will complement Coulibaly (11.4 ppg, 7.6 rpg) and Hikim (10.7 ppg, 3.7 apg) well.

Predicted finish: 22-12 (11-5), second in conference, AE champion, NCAA Tournament 15-seed, first round.

3. Northeastern

Coach: Bill Coen (18th season)

Last year: 10-20 (6-12), 11th place, Coastal Athletic Association second round.

Top players: F Chris Doherty (Gr.), F Jared Turner (So.).

Analysis: The Huskies will have to adjust without top scorer Jahmyl Telfort, a Butler transfer. Northeastern lost nine games by single digits last year, and that late-game experience will pay dividends this season. Doherty (8.9 ppg, 5.7 rpg), a Marlborough native, is one of the more polished players in the league. Turner (5.4 ppg, 2.7 rpg), a 6-foot-8-inch wing who shot 47.8 percent from 3-point range, is poised for a greater role. Northeastern could surprise this year.

Predicted finish: 17-15 (10-8), fourth in conference, CAA semifinals.

4. UMass

Coach: Frank Martin (second season).

Last year: 15-16 (6-12), 13th place, Atlantic 10 first round.

Top players: F Matt Cross (Sr.), F Josh Cohen (Sr.).

Analysis: Cross, a Beverly native who averaged 12.2 points and 6.3 rebounds last season, is back for another year. He and Cohen, a highly skilled Saint Francis transfer who earned Northeast Conference Co-Player of the Year honors, should provide a formidable 1-2 punch. The Minutemen, who shot 41.5 percent last year, have a chance to improve upon that — even without sniper Noah Fernandes, who transferred to Rutgers.

Predicted finish: 17-15 (8-10), eighth in conference, A10 quarterfinals.

5. Merrimack

Coach: Joe Gallo (eighth season).

Last year: 18-16 (12-4), first place, Northeast Conference champions.

Top players: G Jordan Derkack (So.), G Jaylen Stinson (Jr.).

Analysis: Merrimack’s top three scorers all transferred: Jordan Minor to Virginia, Javon Bennett to Dayton, and Ziggy Reid to Youngstown State. Fourth- and fifth-leading scorers Derkack (7.4 ppg) and Devon Savage (6.5 ppg) will embrace increased roles. One thing’s for sure: The Warriors, who forced the seventh-most turnovers in the nation at 17.5 per game last year, are going to drive their opponents crazy with relentless pressure.

Predicted finish: 15-17 (9-7), third in conference, NEC semifinals.

6. Stonehill

Coach: Chris Kraus (11th season).

Last year: 14-17 (10-6), third place, not eligible for Northeast Conference tournament.

Top players: F Max Zegarowski (Gr.), G Tony Felder (So.).

Analysis: The Skyhawks fared admirably in their first Division 1 season, laying the foundation for years to come. Leading scorer Andrew Sims is gone, but South Hamilton’s Zegarowski (12.6 ppg, 41.9 3-point percentage) and Brockton’s Felder (3.1 assists at Virginia Military Institute) are in the mix. One area of emphasis is rebounding, as opponents grabbed 5.3 more boards per game than Stonehill in 2022-23.

Predicted finish: 17-16 (9-7), third in conference, NEC semifinals.

7. Holy Cross

Coach: Dave Paulsen (first season).

Last year: 10-22 (7-11), ninth place, Patriot League first round.

Top players: G Will Batchelder (So.), G Joe Octave (Sr.).

Analysis: The Crusaders improved as the year progressed. Batchelder, a Newburyport native who averaged 12.3 points and shot 40.4 percent from 3 last season, is back for more. Bo Montgomery and Octave complement him well and make Holy Cross a dangerous 3-point-shooting team. Even without leading scorer Gerrale Gates, this group should take a step in the right direction.

Predicted finish: 15-18 (8-10), seveth in conference, Patriot quarterfinals.

8. Harvard

Coach: Tommy Amaker (17th season).

Last year: 14-14 (5-9), seventh place, no conference tournament appearance.

Top players: F Chisom Okpara (So.), F/C Justice Ajogbor (Sr.).

Analysis: Harvard will have to cope with the loss of leading scorer and rebounder Chris Ledlum. The Crimson have many players eager to step up, including Okpara, Chandler Piggé, and Denham Wojcik. Without point guard Evan Nelson all season (Achilles’), they will need to improve upon their 30.9 3-point percentage a season ago. This is a balanced, defensive-minded team, but the Ivy League is always tough.

Predicted finish: 12-16 (5-9), sixth in conference, no conference tournament appearance.

9. Boston University

Coach: Joe Jones (13th season).

Last year: 15-17 (8-10), fifth place, Patriot League quarterfinals.

Top players: G/F Anthony Morales (Sr.), G Miles Brewster (Sr.).

Analysis: Boston University finished with nearly the same number of points as its opponents a season ago (2,147 to 2,151) and was left wondering what could have been. The Terriers, who lost all of their regular starters from 2022-23, including catalyst Walter Whyte, will turn to a largely new crop of players to fill the void. Morales, a 6-8 senior and Boston native, should be in the mix, alongside Brewster, Malcolm Chimezie, and Otto Landrum.

Predicted finish: 13-17 (7-11), ninth in conference, Patriot first round.

Trevor Hass can be reached at trevor.hass@globe.com.