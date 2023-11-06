First NHL goals from Johnny Beecher, Mason Lohrei start Bruins off right in win over Stars

Wyatt Johnston cut that lead in half when he tipped home a shot from the point, deflecting the puck through goalie Jeremy Swayman’s pads at 5:09.

Rookies Johnny Beecher and Mason Lohrei each scored their first career goals in the first period for a 2-0 lead the Bruins carried into the third period.

DALLAS — A healthy measure of rookie magic, and signs of life from their slow-to-warm power play, led the Bruins to a 3-2 win Monday night over the Dallas Stars at the American Airlines Center.

But just less than five minutes later, handed a power play, the Bruins regained the two-goal lead when a feisty Brad Marchand potted his first PPG of the season. Working the net front, along with James van Riemsdyk, Marchand popped in a backhander after David Pastrnak’s shot was blocked on its way in from the left circle.

Pavel Zacha won the faceoff on Marchand’s goal, followed by Kevin Shattenkirk’s feed to Pastrnak for the initial shot on ex-Boston University goalie Jake Oettinger.

With 27.6 seconds to go, Joe Pavelski tipped home the final goal of the night.

Swayman (35 saves) improved his record to an unblemished 6-0-0 with what was by far his best effort of the season.

The Bruins (10-1-1) boarded their charter flight home after the win, and after a day off of skates will be back at work Thursday night with the Islanders in town.

The freshman scoring frenzy began at 10:21 of the first when Beecher, working with a puck delivered his way by Hampus Lindholm, circled back from inside the blue line to snap off a wrister from near the dot in the right wing circle for the 1-0 lead.

The club’s first pick (No. 30) in the 2019 draft, Beecher scored his first goal in his 12th NHL game. The other four Boston skaters on the ice, including linemates Danton Heinen and Oskar Steen, swarmed the 6-foot-3-inch Beecher for a prolonged group hug along the glass behind Oettinger (26 saves).

Only 3:48 later, Lohrei, playing in only his third NHL game since being promoted from AHL Providence, snapped in a 35-footer for his first goal, and it again came with the Bruins’ fourth line on duty. In fact, as Lohrei let his sweeping snap go, the screen at the top of the crease was set by the 5-10 Steen, who gained position on 6-2 Stars defenseman Miro Heiskanen.

Danton Heinen and Ian Mitchell, neither of whom were on the roster when the season began almost a month ago, assisted on the Lohrei goal.

The two-goal lead held up through the second period, despite the Bruins again backing off their game once they had the advantage. In their previous two games — Thursday at home against the Maple Leafs and Saturday on the road against the Red Wings — the Bruins ended up chasing their own lead. They ultimately had to go to overtime to beat Toronto, and Detroit, with three goals in the third period, handed the Bruins their first regulation loss.

But every time the Stars landed a good shot in the opening 40 minutes, Jeremy Swayman was there to snuff it out.

With 8:35 to go in the second, Swayman stoned Johnston off a pass by Ty Dellandrea, then denied a follow-up bid by ex-Bruin Tyler Seguin. Both were doorstep chances. Each time, Swayman slammed the door shut.

Less than a minute later, at the 12:16 mark, loose Bruins defense was an invitation for ex-Bostonian Craig Smith to cruise low into the slot and take up shop at the top of the crease. A centering pass from behind the goal line set up Smith, again with a point-blank chance, but Swayman smothered that one, too.

The Bruins carried a 25-21 lead in shots into the second intermission and still had hold of the 2-0 lead. At least a half dozen of the Dallas attempts were of Grade-A caliber.

Kevin Paul Dupont can be reached at kevin.dupont@globe.com.