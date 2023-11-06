Going from the rebuilding Pacers to the contending Celtics has been an adjustment for forward Oshae Brissett

“Joining the team you want to kind of play perfect, do all the right things,” he said. “But from day one, Joe [ Mazzulla ] and all the guys, the starters, the guys off the bench, have given me confidence in myself to shoot, to play. The first couple of games, getting used to the way we play. But I feel like things are coming along.”

MINNEAPOLIS — Indiana coach Rick Carlisle said former Pacer Oshae Brissett is among the “top two or three percentile” of offensive rebounders. That’s one of the primary reasons the Celtics signed the spark plug swingman and he’s broken into the rotation after being held out of the season opener.

Brissett said there is an adjustment playing on a championship-contending team with bona fide starters in comparison with a rebuilding club such as the Pacers.

“Obviously it’s different because we have stars, superstars, All-Stars, guys who have really made a name for themselves and you have to put your ego aside and respect the way they play,” he said. “Whereas in Indiana there was a lot guys trying to figure out themselves in the league. You played a lot more free form basketball where guys are trying to figure out how they want to play, what they want to. Here, it’s more solidified. You have to know your role.”

Brissett sprained his thumb grabbing a rebound late in the Brooklyn game Saturday but he was cleared to play Monday in Minnesota.

Queta progressing

Neemias Queta is getting closer to returning from a foot injury. Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff

There has been intrigue with two-way contract center Neemias Queta after an impressive preseason and the possibility he could fill the backup center role. While fellow two-way players Jordan Walsh and JD Davison joined their teammates for G League Maine, Queta has remained with the big club rehabilitating a foot injury. He was listed as out Monday but said he is progressing.

Queta said he suffered a stress reaction during the summer and the team has been taking precaution for the long season.

“We’ve been doing a lot of light stuff on the court,” Queta said. “We’ve been able to manage it and be careful with it. It’s been feeling good, it’s been turning the right way for sure. It’s tough to say a time table but it should be real soon.”

Luke Kornet has played well of late in the reserve center role. After scoring 2 points with a DNP over the first four games, he tallied 11 points and seven rebounds in 15 minutes in Saturday’s win against the Brooklyn Nets.

“I feel like I keep trying to do the same stuff I always do,” Kornet said. “Just screen and rebound and running and protecting the rim. [Saturday] ended up with me having the ball at the rim a little bit more.”

Injury issues

Boston Celtics guard Derrick White missed his second straight game Monday after the birth of his second child. Barry Chin/Globe Staff

The Celtics have been mostly healthy through the first five games but they’re beginning to sustain minor ailments. The injury report listed Brissett (left thumb sprain) and Kristaps Porzingis (right eye sty) as questionable for Monday’s game.

Derrick White, who missed Saturday’s win over Brooklyn because of the birth of his second child, was listed as probable to return on Sunday. But he was not present at the team’s Monday morning shootaround and was scratched for the second consecutive game. It’s uncertain if he will meet the club for Wednesday’s game in Philadelphia.

Porzingis developed a sty in his right eye but was able to participate in shootaround was and cleared to play. Porzingis, who has had durability issues in recent years, played in the Celtics’ first six games.

Player of the week

Jayson Tatum shot better than 54 percent on 3-pointers while earning Eastern Conference Player of the Week honors. Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff

Jayson Tatum was named Eastern Conference Player of the Week for the 11th time in his career. Tatum led the NBA with 31.7 points with 58.9 percent shooting and 54.2 percent from the 3-point line as the Celtics went 3-0. According to the NBA, Tatum is the 10th player to reach the 10,000-point mark before age 26. He joins LeBron James, Kobe Bryant, Kevin Durant, Carmelo Anthony, Tracy McGrady, Devin Booker, Bob McAdoo, Giannis Antetokounmpo, and Dwight Howard.

Tatum reached 10,000 points in his 444th game. Larry Bird was the fastest Celtics to 10K, reaching the mark in his 436th game.

Layups

The NBA announced San Francisco will host the 2025 All-Star Game and the league is considering Boston’s application for the 2026 game. The Celtics have filed a formal application and there has been definite interest from the league to return to Boston for the first time since 1964.

Gary Washburn is a Globe columnist. He can be reached at gary.washburn@globe.com. Follow him @GwashburnGlobe.