Jets’ three-game win streak emphatically snapped by Chargers’ relentless defense

Keenan Allen had eight catches for 77 yards to reach 10,000 career yards receiving. Los Angeles, which forced New York (4-4) to fumble four times and recovered three of them, sacked Wilson eight times, including 2½ by Bosa and two each by Khalil Mack and Tuli Tuipulotu.

Justin Herbert didn’t have to do much in this one, finishing 16 of 30 for just 136 yards, but became the fastest player in NFL history to 1,500 completions as the Chargers (4-4) snapped the Jets’ three-game winning streak.

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — Derius Davis returned a punt 87 yards for a touchdown, Austin Ekeler ran for two scores, and Joey Bosa and Los Angeles’s defense stifled Zach Wilson and the New York Jets’ bumbling offense in the Chargers’ 27-6 victory Monday night.

The Jets couldn’t get anything going despite facing the NFL’s worst-ranked passing defense. Wilson was 33 of 49 for 263 yards while taking a step back in his development.

After the Jets went three-and-out on their opening drive, Davis helped give the Chargers a 7-0 lead when the rookie fielded Thomas Morstead’s punt near the right sideline, avoided a tackle attempt, cut inside, and took off — avoiding a few more tackle tries along the way — for an 87-yard touchdown return.

It was the longest punt return in the NFL this season and the Chargers’ first punt return for a TD since Desmond King brought one back 68 yards against Denver in 2019.

The Jets moved the ball on their next drive, helped in part by a roughing-the-passer penalty on Bosa — the first such call in New York’s favor since 2021. But Garrett Wilson lost a fumble on the next play on a hit by Alohi Gilman, with Derwin James recovering.

Los Angeles couldn’t take advantage of that takeaway but did so after Bosa strip-sacked Wilson and recovered the fumble on the Jets’ next drive.

From the Jets 21, Ekeler slipped two tackle tries, zipped downfield and into the end zone, and celebrated a touchdown — but was ruled out at the 1. He got into the end zone again two plays later, but it was negated because D.J. Reed was called for defensive offside.

Ekeler celebrated again — and it counted this time — on the next play when he punched it in to help make it 14-0 with 2:45 left in the opening quarter.

Greg Zuerlein’s 47-yard field goal cut the Jets’ deficit to 14-3 with 5:57 remaining in the first half. Cameron Dicker’s 55-yarder as time expired made it a two-touchdown lead again for the Chargers heading into halftime.

Dicker’s 38-yarder in the fourth quarter made it 20-6 on a drive helped by a circus catch by Allen, who fully extended to reach for a high throw and snagged it with his left hand before corralling it with both hands as he rolled to the turf for a 23-yard reception on third and 4.

Ekeler ran it in from 2 yards out to help make it 27-6 one play after Mack had a strip-sack of Wilson and Gilman returned it 48 yards to set up the sealing score.

Herbert got his 1,500th career completion in his 57th game, besting the record shared by Patrick Mahomes and Matthew Stafford, who did it in their 62nd games. The 25-year-old got it on his 11th completion, a 4-yard screen pass to Allen in the third quarter.