Kyler Murray takes first-team reps at Cardinals practice, in line to return from knee injury

Murray has missed roughly 11 months with a torn ACL that he suffered last season in a game against the Patriots . The 26-year-old was designated to return from the physically unable to perform list Oct. 18, giving the Cardinals 21 days to elevate him to the active roster. That deadline comes this week.

“Kyler’s going to continue to ramp up — he’ll take the [first-team] reps and if the week goes well, he’ll start on Sunday,” first-year Arizona coach Jonathan Gannon said Monday. “Pleased where he’s at right now and we’ll see how the week goes.”

Two-time Pro Bowl selection Kyler Murray is on the verge of his return as quarterback of the Cardinals.

The Cardinals have a 1-13 record since Murray’s injury. They are 1-8 this season and are on a six-game losing streak following a 27-0 setback Sunday at Cleveland.

Next Sunday, Arizona hosts the Falcons.

Right ACL tear for Jones

Giants quarterback Daniel Jones is going to miss the rest of the season with a torn ACL in his right knee, marking the second time in three years he’s been sidelined by an injury. Jones had an MRI Monday and it showed the season-ending injury, coach Brian Daboll confirmed.

The sixth pick in the 2019 draft missed the final six games of the 2021 season with a neck injury. Jones was returning to the lineup after missing three games with a neck injury, a different one than two years ago. A 26-year-old who signed a four-year, $160 million contract in March, Jones was hurt on a non-contact play in the first half of a loss at Las Vegas.

The injury might force the 2-7 Giants to consider drafting a quarterback in the spring. With backup Tyrod Taylor (rib cage) on injured reserve, Tommy DeVito took over for Jones against the Raiders.

Knee injury stops Holcomb

Cole Holcomb’s season is over. The Steelers placed the veteran inside linebacker on injured reserve, four days after Holcomb suffered a left knee injury in a win over Tennessee.

Holcomb was hurt when Steelers safety Keanu Neal slammed into his left leg while both were attempting to tackle Titans wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins. The 27-year-old Holcomb, who signed with the Steelers in the offseason after beginning his career with Washington, had 54 tackles and a fumble recovery in eight games with Pittsburgh.

Holcomb’s spot on the roster was filled by running back Anthony McFarland Jr. The club activated McFarland (knee) off injured reserve.

Wills on IL but will return

Browns starting left tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. dodged a season-ending knee injury but will miss at least four weeks after being hurt in Sunday’s win over Arizona.

The Browns already lost star running back Nick Chubb and right tackle Jack Conklin for the year with knee injuries and feared the same with Wills, who went down in the third quarter while blocking on a running play. However, coach Kevin Stefanski said Monday that Wills sustained only an MCL injury. He’ll go on the injured list and will have to miss four games.

Also, Browns wide receiver Marquise Goodwin is in concussion protocol.

Akers’s season ends early

Vikings running back Cam Akers ruptured his left Achilles’ tendon in another blow to a banged-up offense, a season-ending injury confirmed by coach Kevin O’Connell.

Akers was hurt in Sunday’s win at Atlanta. Acquired Sept. 20 in a trade with the Rams, Akers had 138 yards on 38 attempts plus 11 receptions for 70 yards in six games. He has one of Minnesota’s two rushing touchdowns, with quarterback Joshua Dobbs scoring the other Sunday.

Advertisement

Quarterback Jaren Hall, who started vs. the Falcons after Kirk Cousins was lost for the season to an Achilles’ injury, remained in the concussion protocol Monday along with wide receiver K.J. Osborn.