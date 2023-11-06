Mac Jones strikes the pose of a Patriot whose future does not lie in New England next year

Just seconds before, when the pass sailed out of his hands toward intended target JuJu Smith-Schuster, so much was still possible. Completed, it would set the Patriots up for at least a game-tying field goal against the Commanders, one huge step toward saving the embarrassment of a home loss to a fellow cellar-dwelling team, one that days before had begun its own rebuilding project, trading away two of its best defensive players.

The final on-field snapshot of Mac Jones needed no words. It told a story all its own, the perfectly putrid image to go with yet another disappointing Patriot performance. Crouched to his knees, hands flattened to either side of his helmet, Jones looked out in shock, as if trying to absorb the weight of what would be his last throw of the game.

The pass never did reach its destination, bouncing instead off Smith-Schuster’s hands and into those of Washington defender Jartavius Martin, an interception that sealed a 20-17 loss.

Jones was devastated, understandably so. With each passing week, with each mounting loss, his status and stature as QB1 of the New England Patriots gets shakier. Oh, he’ll take them across the season’s final eight games, but that’s a referendum more on the lackluster replacement options (Bailey Zappe? Will Grier? Malik Cunningham?) than on anything he’s done this year.

It’s almost impossible to imagine Jones still being the Patriots starter next season. First, the Patriots and their 2-7 record are on a path to the top of the draft, the rarefied air where franchise quarterbacks are most often found. Jones’s potential replacement is most likely not even on the roster yet. Second, the reality of the shocking collapse of this once-proud franchise all but guarantees wholesale changes, the very least of which should be wresting control of personnel decisions from Bill Belichick. The same Belichick who had never before used a first-round pick on a quarterback until taking Jones 15th overall two years ago.

But that doesn’t mean Jones doesn’t have plenty of stake left for himself. Every given Sunday in the NFL is a reminder of how precious quarterbacks are, and how many decent ones are needed. Just this weekend, the Giants lost their starter Daniel Jones for the rest of the season, his ACL injury coming just as he returned from a neck injury, and just a week after his backup Tyrod Taylor was put on IR with a rib injury. The Vikings had a happier QB ending to the season-ending injury loss of Kirk Cousins, with last-minute trade replacement Joshua Dobbs leading them to victory despite no practice snaps with the offense.

The quarterback wheel never stops turning, and those who have been in the fire of a game, those who have proved they can win games the way Jones has done going back to a playoff appearance in his rookie year, will always get a second chance. It won’t always be with the team that drafted them — ask Geno Smith, or Baker Mayfield, or Sam Darnold, or Derek Carr, or Jimmy Garoppolo, or Matt Stafford, or Jared Goff, or Deshaun Watson — but personnel departments are always looking.

Jones knows that, and if he can maintain the solid leadership profile he’s shown thus far, one that continues to own up to his own mistakes and avoids throwing teammates under the bus, he can only help himself with prospective future employers. Take his postgame comments Sunday, starting with a pointed question about his most obvious visual display of frustration this year — that final on-field pose.

“JuJu made a great play the play before or we wouldn’t even be in that situation,” Jones said. “I just went through my reads and fired it in there. It was just a bang-bang play. Obviously when you lose the game, it’s frustrating. It’s not on one person or one player at all. Like I said, JuJu made some great plays. We’re all in it together. I can throw a better ball, protect him a little bit more, all that stuff. I’ll watch the film, like I said, see what I can do to fix my part.”

Some of Jones’s other answers did reveal cracks of frustration with his team’s offensive system, but he didn’t take anything too far, agreeing only to what is patently obvious to any football eye.

Asked specifically if it’s hurting him to be almost “too fine” with his throws because his cadre of receivers is just not good at getting separation, leaving him with the tightest of windows to make completions, Jones took his time, and offered a slow “Ummmm,” before attempting an answer.

“Look ,I think, like I talked about, there’s no excuses,” he continued. “It’s hard to compare to other people, other teams.”

But, he added, “that’s a great point. At the same point we’re always going to focus on us, the things we can do better.”

He finished by saying, “but yeah, that’s a good question.”

Earlier, he’d been asked about staying confident, not so much in himself — a question he’s answered many times already this season — but in things like Bill O’Brien’s system, in the talent of the players around him, in the ever-changing personnel along the offensive line. Again, he was circumspect, but revealing.

“Yeah, it’s tough,” Jones said. “I think the biggest thing is remaining confident in yourself. You do everything you can every day, you should have no regrets. I have no regrets. I need to do things better, but I’m always going to work hard and put in the hours. That’s all I can do, right? And motivate people around me to do it as well. I’m always going to be the same person.”

Good for him. But whether that person is in the same position next season? Hard to imagine.

Tara Sullivan is a Globe columnist. She can be reached at tara.sullivan@globe.com. Follow her @Globe_Tara.