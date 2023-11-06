Maggie Tiernan saves the night, and season, as Marshfield girls’ soccer edges Newton North in D1 tourney shootout

A full-extension diving save to her right slammed the door shut, as No. 20 Marshfield earned a 1-0 Division 1 first-round victory, courtesy of a dramatic 6-5 win in penalty kicks, over No. 13 Newton North Monday night in Newton.

In what Tiernan called the best moment of her soccer career, the senior stepped up when her team needed it most.

The Rams (11-4-5) advance to the second round to play No. 4 Wellesley (14-5-0) on Wednesday (2 p.m.). The Raiders eliminated the Rams last season in the first round.

Tiernan’s save mirrored a penalty shot with 15 minutes to play in regulation, stretching full extension with a powerful jump to reach the post and deny the opportunity. The confidence of the monumental stop in regulation carried over, as Tiernan made a slew of diving saves that kept the contest scoreless.

“I always find that the way that the girl is looking is the opposite way that she’s going to shoot, so I always trust in my gut on that one,” said Tiernan.

“She’s so locked in, in those moments,” said Marshfield coach Perry Gaffour.

Senior captain Peyton Spanos earned redemption in the penalty kick shootout. In the second overtime period, Spanos had a penalty kick turned aside by Alissa Kraus, the senior keeper for the Tigers (9-5-5). The seventh Ram to make the walk to the spot in the shootout, Spanos blasted a kick off the left post and in for the eventual winner.

“I kept my mentality, I didn’t want to get down on myself because I knew that I had to keep playing at 100 percent,” said Spanos. “It’s short-term memory. I just had to go up there and execute.”

Camryn Picard, Kayla DiPasquale, Ryann Doyle, Katerina Kiziuk, and Ella Catalano each scored in the shootout.

In one of the most back-and-forth, dramatic games of the season, the Rams showed their unrelenting grit and let out the emotion of the moment by sprinting to Tiernan after the winning save.

“You looked at them, they way that they were in the warmups and on the bus, you knew that they were going to do something special,” said Gaffour.

Franklin 6, Westford 0 — The sixth-seeded Panthers (17-2-0) erupted for four goals in the first half, highlighted by a pair of headers from senior Anya Zub, to dump the No. 27 Ghosts (8-8-2) in the first round matchup. Kelly O’Connor scored twice in the second half, and Olivia Costa and Maddie Horton also added tallies for Franklin, which hosts 11th-seeded Algonquin Wednesday (6 p.m.).

Natick 4, Boston Latin 0 — Nicole Proia netted three goals for the top-seeded Redhawks (17-1-1) in a first-round win over the No. 32 Wolfpack (8-8-2). Natick hosts 16th-seeded Weymouth (8-7-4) in the second round.

Division 2 State

Canton 2, Westwood 0 — Emma Cahill scored on both sides of halftime as the 19th-seeded Bulldogs (9-7-2) picked up a first-round win.

Duxbury 1, Walpole 0 — The No. 12 Dragons (12-5-2) outlasted the No. 21 Timberwolves (4-11-4) in the round of 32 contest at Duxbury High.

Babson College-bound senior captain Josie Lee scored with 24:41 left in the first half, off a feed from Boston University commit and senior captain Morgan Cheverie. Lee waited a split-second and used the top of her foot to craftily redirect the ball past the goalie.

“Morgan set it up perfectly,” Lee said. “We’ve had similar runs like that, and I know you’ve got to hold off. They know you’re going toward the goal, so you’ve got to be a little crafty there every once in a while.”

Senior captain Izzy Maser posted a shutout for the Dragons, with help from senior captain Anna Curtin, Kendall Quinn and Cammy Holloway. Bella Bingham, Lauren Ofgant, and Riley Schultz provided pressure for the Timberwolves, but the Dragons preserved the victory to earn a crack at No. 5 Grafton in the Round of 16.

Notre Dame (H) 8, Westfield 0 — Senior Sydney Comeau scored her 100th career goal as the fourth-seeded Cougars (12-6-3) cruised to a first-round win.

Division 3 State

Cardinal Spellman 1, Swampscott 0 — Isa McDonough netted the lone goal and Aine Flynn earned the shoutout for the sixth-seeded Cardinals (16-1-2) in a first-round victory over the No. 27 Big Blue (9-6-5).

Tantasqua 2, East Bridgewater 0 — Liliana Shiers netted a pair for the eighth-seeded Warriors (15-4-0) in a shutout of the No. 25 Vikings (9-10-3) in first-round action. Tantasqua hosts the No. 9 Danvers (14-3-2) in the second round on Wednesday.

Wilmington 3, Belchertown 1 — After conceding an early first goal to the home side, the visiting No. 19 Wildcats (9-6-4) rallied to upset the No. 14 Orioles (8-6-5) in a first round matchup. Minutes after the opener, Molly MacDonald’s corner kick was headed in by Julia Archer to tie it up. Then keeper Ashley Mercier came to the rescue, saving a penalty kick to keep the game knotted.

“She was under siege early and often but managed to prevent a blowout with one incredible save after another,” said Wilmington coach Alvi Ibañez. “The save was a momentum shifter. One that deflated Belchertown a bit and inflated [our] energy level.”

Early in the second half, the Wildcats stayed on the prowl and drew a free kick from roughly 45 yards out. Cate MacDonald found her sister Molly, who slotted a shot over the goalkeeper’s head for the go-ahead goal in the 52nd minute. About eight minutes later, a through ball sent Jill Collins free to score the key insurance tally.

The Wildcats will face another tough opponent in third-seeded Hanover (18-0-1) in the second round.

Division 4 State

Rockland 1, Bellingham 0 — Mia Radzik’s through-ball sprung Emilee Dunham for the score with 15 minutes left to lift the 13th-seeded Bulldogs (9-8-2) to a first-round win over the No. 20 Blackhawks (4-15-0). Rockland travels to Lynnfield to take on the No. 4 Pioneers (15-2-2) in the second round.

South Hadley 4, St. Paul 1 — Allison Fleury (2 goals) and Lauren Marjanski (goal, two assists) propelled the top-seeded Tigers (16-1-2) to a first-round win over the No. 33 Knights (8-8-1). South Hadley will host 17th-seeded Manchester Essex (8-8-3) in the next round.

Trevor Haas reported from Duxbury. Ethan Kagno contributed to this report.

Cam Kerry can be reached at cam.kerry@globe.com.