Movement afoot for Jim Montgomery’s Bruins to work out kinks on power play

“I think quicker puck movement,” said coach Jim Montgomery , when asked after the morning workout to identify what could help the man-up cause. “And not to be afraid just to be simple — get pucks and people to the net, converge to the net.”

In their 11 games prior to facing the Stars on Monday night, the Bruins ranked 21st in the league with a 16.7 percent (6-for-36) efficiency ranking on the man advantage. The Devils (42.9 percent) and Rangers (31.6), the top two teams in the category, had 18 and 12 PPGs, respectively.

DALLAS — Roughly a month into the NHL season, one of the few “needs improvement” grades inked on the Bruins’ report card remained the power play.

Advertisement

That basic approach, noted Montgomery is “when you get the seam plays” that lead to higher-percentage scoring chances.

The No. 1 power play unit, which of late typically remains on the ice for about three-quarters of a two-minute minor, has had Kevin Shattenkirk as the lone point man. James van Riemsdyk has been parked near the net front, with Pavel Zacha at the bumper, and Brad Marchand (long ago a net-front guy) and David Pastrnak positioned to fire off the wings.

Get Breaking Sports Alerts Be the first to know the latest sports news as it happens, and get the Globe's most interesting reporting right to your inbox. Enter Email Sign Up

Marchand, second on the club for goal-scoring with five, had yet to connect on the power play prior to puck drop at American Airlines Center. He said he’d like to see more movement.

“Like moving with our bodies, interchanging positions a little bit,” Marchand explained. “When you do that, you throw off the coverage a little bit, open up different seams — so something we worked on a little bit this morning and it seemed to work good for us, but the more we play and the more we practice together …”

The Bruins again were without Charlie McAvoy, their No. 1 PP point option, as he served game No. 3 of a four- game suspension for his recent hit to the head of the Panthers’ Oliver Ekman-Larsson. Shattenkirk has filled that point-blaster spot in various NHL stops in the past, but the Bruins would prefer to have McAvoy in that hold. They’d also like to see McAvoy more shot-ready-and-willing when he gets those reps.

Advertisement

Marchand for years worked in velvety synchronicity with old pal Patrice Bergeron on the power play. Bergeron, a right shot, filled the bumper spot currently manned by Zacha, a lefty stick. Bergeron was an eager shooter, often unloading on short dishes from Marchand, but also eager to bump it right back for the quick-firing Marchand to rip.

“It’s different not having a lefthanded guy at bumper, sure,” said Marchand, who was asked if it still didn’t feel natural on the PP with the retired Bergeron not out there to collaborate. “It just creates a whole different threat when you have three righties every time you look up. But it’s just about finding different plays now within our system, the way the sticks are set up.”

It’s something, added Marchand, “that we’re continually talking about and working on — but if you look at at our last few games, we’ve gotten a lot better.”

Pastrnak connected for a power-play goal Saturday for the final tally in a 5-4 loss at Detroit. It was the Bruins’ lone PPG in three games (1-for-7).

Marchand and Bergeron last season each scored nine times on the man advantage, accounting for 18 of their combined 48 goals. Pastrnak led the club with 18 PPGs, ranking him sixth among all NHLers, tied with the Maple Leafs’ John Tavares.

Advertisement

McAvoy appeal to be heard

According to Montgomery, McAvoy will have appealed his four-game suspension prior to the Bruins taking the ice next, Thursday night at TD Garden vs. the Islanders.

“Yeah, I think he is,” said Montgomery, whose back line also was without the injured Derek Forbort and Matt Grzelcyk against the Stars. “I’m not sure what day the hearing is, but it’s one of these next two days.”

If McAvoy can make a convincing case to NHL HQ and have his penance reduced to three games, he’d be able to face his hometown Islanders (albeit he grew up a Rangers fan). If not, his return will be Saturday night in Montreal.

McAvoy was sent off to the badlands for his smack on Ekman-Larsson late in an Oct. 30 overtime win over the Panthers. He has missed games against Toronto (W), Detroit (L), and the Stars.

In his eight-plus games, McAvoy (2-6–8) still leads all Boston blue liners in scoring.

Return for Forbort close

Forbort (undisclosed injury) remained on the ice again for extra skating after the morning workout. “Very hopeful for Thursday,” said Montgomery. Forbort had been riding much of the time with Shattenkirk on a No. 3 pairing. He also typically pairs with Brandon Carlo on the No. 1 penalty kill unit … After surrendering two PPGs to the Red Wings, only the second and third they had allowed this sesaon, the Bruins awoke Monday with their PK ranked No. 2 overall at 93.6 percent. The only team ahead of them: the Stars (94.4percent) … Rookie center Matt Poitras, who picked up a goal and assist in the loss at Detroit, entered the week with a 4-3–7 line, even in point production with Blackhawks puck prodigy Connor Bedard‘s 5-2–7. Poitras, 19, was selected No. 54 in the 2022 draft. Bedard, 18, was chosen No. 1 this past June. Through their first 11 games, Bedard proved a more prolific shooter, landing 34 shots on net to Bedard’s 21 … In his rookie 1997-98 campaign, former Bruins No. 1 pick Joe Thornton totaled 3-4–7 for the season in his 55 games … Ex-Bruin Tyler Seguin entered the night with a 1-3–4 line. He has just begun the second half of an eight-year deal that carries a $9.85M salary-cap hit. His production through 239 games: 65-90–165. A serious hip injury and subsequent surgery limited him to only three games in 2020-21, the second year of his mega deal (8 years/$78 million) … Veteran forward Matt Duchene, clobbered in Vancouver in Saturday’s 2-0 loss to the Canucks, was out of the lineup for the Stars.

Advertisement

Kevin Paul Dupont can be reached at kevin.dupont@globe.com.