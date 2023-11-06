Needham girls’ volleyball leans on Tam sisters to sweep Brookline, advance to D1 quarterfinals

“There’s such a leadership, there’s a confidence, there’s a camaraderie,” said Rockets coach Courtney Todesco. “It’s so nice. Teams have to work hard on that. So do we … but if there’s some natural chemistry already existing, I’ll take it. It’s super helpful.”

The No. 5 Rockets came out strong in a 25-10, 25-21, 25-19 victory over No. 12 Brookline at Needham High, advancing to the Division 1 quarterfinals, a round that eluded them last year.

Down 7-1 early in the second set, Needham setter Lizzie Tam went back to what works best. She dished to her sister Sam, who mashed six kills in the set to turn things back in the host’s favor.

Sam Tam, a senior, compiled 13 total kills — 11 of them set up by Lizzie — and 9 digs. Lizzie, a sophomore, finished the match with 27 assists, 15 digs, and 4 aces.

“It’s amazing to have that sister bond,” Lizzie said. “Me setting her, her hitting, it makes me feel so good to know that I can help set up my sister to be really good.”

The second and third sets were close until Needham (16-3) pulled away. After the Warriors (14-8) won the regular season matchup, 3-1, the Rockets adjusted to the tips and shorter hits that they missed last time.

“I think it all comes down to mentality,” Sam Tam said. “If you tell yourself that you know you can get those points, and that you are as good as that team, you have to fight for it, that’s all that matters.”

Junior Alex Sykora posted eight kills for Needham and senior Izzy Streeper added 17 digs and three assists. Streeper, Lizzie Tam, and senior Kayla Smith all recorded a team-high four aces as the team amassed 16 in the victory.

“Everyone on the team was really excited, because we don’t always get a second chance. This was a perfect example of a second chance,” Streeper said. “We call it the revenge tour because they beat us, and last year we got knocked out in the Sweet 16. We’re excited to see how far we go.”

Sophomore Emilie Ferdinand (10 kills, 6 digs) and freshman Noga Naveh (4 kills, 7 digs) were outstanding and a bright spot for the future for Brookline, who made the second round for the first time in over a decade. Senior Charlotte Mullen added 17 assists.

Said Warriors coach Caitlin Sobolewski: “We talk a lot about culture on our team and creating an environment for players where there’s a positive competition with them, and I think that’s what has allowed young players to grow into confidence.”

Attleboro 3, Shrewsbury 1 — Junior Julia Leonardo (21 kills, 10 digs, 3 aces) reached 1,000 career kills, while senior Natalie Brojek (41 assists, 3 aces) reached 1,500 career assists in a second-round win for the No. 13 Bombardiers (15-6) at Shrewsbury.

Junior twins Addie (15 kills, 5 digs) and Ellie Shelton (8 kills) also contributed in the victory, which went to a fourth set after the hosts won, 29-27, in Set 3. The final set was also close, but Attleboro took it 25-23 to advance.

Bishop Feehan 3, Lincoln-Sudbury 0 — Regan Gill (31 assists, 12 digs) earned her 1,000th assist for the No. 8 Shamrocks (19-3) in a second-round victory. Senior Julia Webster (11 kills) and sophomore Caroline Dunn (10 kills) led the effort at the net.

Franklin 3, Newton South 2 — Taylor Lacerda (12 kills, 17 digs), Makayla Kuykendall (11 kills, 23 digs), and Sasha Tracy (36 assists) powered the visiting No. 10 Panthers (18-2) to a hard-fought, five-set upset of the No. 7 Lions (16-4), 22-25, 27-25, 25-18, 19-25, 15-13, to advance to the quarterfinals.

“They worked together really well,” said Franklin coach Samantha Redmond. “I don’t think we had one standout player, it was definitely a team effort all around. After losing the fourth, you have to fight hard in the fifth and that’s what they did. Really proud of the fight they had tonight.”

The Panthers now head to face No. 2 Haverhill (19-1) on Thursday in the state quarterfinals.

Haverhill 3, Boston Latin 0 — Seniors Taylor Lewis (12 kills, 11 digs) and Emme Cerasuolo (34 assists) led the No. 2 Hillies (19-1) to a second-round triumph.

Division 3 State

Old Rochester 3, Dennis-Yarmouth 2 — Aubrie Letourneau amassed 48 assists, 23 service points (with 4 aces), 15 digs, and 5 kills to lead the No. 6 Bulldogs (17-5) to a five-set second-round win over the Dolphins, 19-25, 25-19, 25-17, 25-23, 15-12. Kam Rodrigues (15 kills), Ava Vander Pol (14 kills), and Caroline Brogioli (30 digs) were instrumental in the victory.

Division 4 State

Frontier 3, Lowell Catholic 0 — Caroline Deane (16 kills, 9 digs), Gabby Adams (6 kills, 19 digs), and Allie Pierce (30 assists) led the No. 3 Red Hawks (18-5) to a second-round win.

Division 5 State

Turners Falls 3, Springfield International 0 — Madi Liimatainen (11 kills, 6 digs, 3 aces), Taylor Greene (19 assists, 8 aces, 5 kills, 2 digs), Janelle Massey (6 kills, 3 aces, 3 digs), and Maddie Dietz (10 digs, 2 aces) led the No. 3 Thunder (20-2) to a Round of 16 win.

Field Hockey

Division 3 State

Dennis-Yarmouth 3, Danveres 0 — Junior Megan McDowell buried two goals and senior captain Ashley Holloman tallied another for the No. 8 Dolphins (9-7-4) in the second-round win. McDowell gave the Dolphins the early lead in the first quarter, but the scoring stopped until the fourth quarter.

“Being up 1-0 is not much at all,” said D-Y coach Mary O’Connor. “You certainly can’t sit back and ride it out because anything can happen.”

Holloman gave the Dolphins a two-goal cushion, followed quickly by McDowell’s second of the game early in the fourth quarter.

“[Holloman] really leads by example,” said O’Connor. “She keeps her head down and works hard every single day.”

Dover-Sherborn 4, North Reading 1 — Senior captain Avery Bent led the charge with two goals and an assist as the No. 3 Raiders (16-2-2) secured the second-round victory. Sophomore Elyse Bissada notched a goal and junior Finley Whitlock tallied a goal and two assists.

After falling behind by a goal early, the Raiders tied the game up with Bissada’s marker, but remained in a deadlock heading into the half.

“I think one of the strengths of our team is the experience we have,” said D-S coach Molly McGill. “It took as a little bit to find that groove, but then when we did, the goals started to trickle in pretty quickly.”

Leading that offensive charge in the second half was Bent, who broke the deadlock with her first goal of the match.

“She is definitely someone we look to offensively,” said McGill. “She showed tonight and throughout this whole season that she can really produce when we get in the circle.”

Division 4 State

Clinton 3, Lunenberg 1 — Ava Varakis got the scoring started for the 11th-seeded Gaels (20-0) in a second-round win.

Zach Lyons contributed to this report.

AJ Traub can be reached at aj.traub@globe.com.