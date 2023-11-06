Newton North seeks immediate hearing with MIAA on protest of field hockey tournament loss to Needham

Newton North High School sent a letter to the Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association Monday morning, requesting an emergency hearing regarding the protest of Friday’s Division 1 field hockey tournament game at Needham.

With Needham ahead, 3-2, Newton North’s Samantha Lao scored off a penalty corner. However, Needham coach Stephanie Magni notified the two game officials that there had been an illegal substitution by North prior to the corner. The officials acknowledged that they had not seen the player enter the field, but asked for assistance from the scorer’s table. With confirmation of a substitution, the tying goal was waved off.

Following tournament protocol, Newton North coach Lauren Baugher filed an official protest before play continued, citing misapplication of a rule. The game ended with Needham a 3-2 winner.