NFL Week 9: Ravens are quietly rounding into the NFL’s most dominant team

“If we’re playing like that, we don’t even need to hit peak or stride,” quarterback Lamar Jackson said.

Yet the spotlight will find the Ravens soon. They improved to 7-2 Sunday with a 37-3 beatdown of the Seahawks, gaining 515 yards on offense and limiting the Seahawks to 151.

The Ravens have been easy to miss this season. Eight of their nine games have been regional 1 p.m. starts, and their one turn in the spotlight was a 9:30 a.m. London game against the Titans.

The Ravens’ quiet ascension is where we begin the Week 9 review.

▪ The Ravens aren’t just beating teams, they’re beating the best — a 38-6 blowout of the NFC North-leading Lions two weeks ago, and now a blowout of the NFC West-leading Seahawks. The Ravens are tied with the 7-2 Chiefs for the best record in the AFC, and have the NFL’s best point differential at plus-115.

The Ravens are thriving on both sides of the ball. Their No. 6-ranked scoring offense has cracked 30 points in three straight games and 500 yards in two of three. The run game is once again No. 1 in the NFL, and Jackson is thriving under new offensive coordinator Todd Monken, completing 71.5 percent of his passes and throwing only three interceptions in nine games.

The Ravens’ No. 1-ranked scoring defense has held the opponent to 6 or fewer points three times this season. They lead the NFL with 35 sacks, with former Patriot linebacker Kyle Van Noy contributing five, including two Sunday.

The schedule is a minefield, with home games against the Browns and Bengals next up and late-season games against the Jaguars, Dolphins, and Steelers. But a team that has beaten up on the Seahawks and Lions in recent weeks looks like one that will be playing in Las Vegas in February.

▪ The Ravens have to keep winning because the entire AFC North is on fire. As of Monday, all four teams would qualify for the playoffs, with the Steelers, Browns, and Bengals each holding a 5-3 record and sitting in the Nos. 5, 6, and 7 seeds, in that order.

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is playing like an MVP now that his calf injury is healed. Burrow has thrown 10 touchdowns and completed 75 percent of his passes in a four-game win streak, which includes victories over the Seahawks, 49ers, and Bills.

The Browns still have issues at quarterback with Deshaun Watson’s shoulder injury and subpar play, but their No. 3 scoring defense is nasty and pitched a shutout against the Cardinals Sunday.

The Steelers are probably the best bet to regress, with the offense No. 30 in scoring under Kenny Pickett (16.6 points per game). But T.J. Watt and that defense keep the Steelers competitive.

▪ Panthers fans had to be sick watching Week 9. No. 1 pick Bryce Young threw two pick-sixes in a 27-13 loss to the Colts. Young is 1-6, has a 77.1 passer rating that ranks 29th out of 32 quarterbacks, and looks undersized and overmatched.

Meanwhile in Houston, No. 2 pick C.J. Stroud set the field aflame with a rookie-record 470 passing yards and five touchdowns with no interceptions in the Texans’ wild 39-37 win over the Bucs. Stroud led the Texans 75 yards in 40 seconds to complete the win and improve to 4-4, making them one of the biggest surprises of the season.

The NFL can start engraving Stroud’s name on the Rookie of the Year trophy. And the Panthers might want to start scouting college quarterbacks again.

▪ When the Cardinals traded for Josh Dobbs in late August, at least he had two full weeks to prepare. This time, Dobbs had just five days to prepare for his game Sunday with the Vikings after being acquired in another trade last week. Rookie starter Jaren Hall lasted just 11 snaps before getting injured against the Falcons, forcing Dobbs into the game with just a sliver of the playbook.

Dobbs still threw for two touchdowns and rushed for another, making him the first player in NFL history to account for three touchdowns in consecutive weeks for different teams. Most impressively, Dobbs led the Vikings 75 yards and scored the game-winning touchdown with just 22 seconds left.

Comeback Player of the Year doesn’t quite fit Dobbs, because he’s not exactly coming back from anything, other than being a seven-year journeyman on his ninth NFL team. But he is one of the best stories of the year. The Associated Press and the NFL need to create some sort of award for journeymen who make it big, like Geno Smith last year, and now Dobbs.

Quick hits

▪ I take back everything I said last week about the Cardinals tanking properly. Now they’re just tanking blatantly — trading Dobbs for a measly sixth/seventh-round draft pick swap, and starting rookie fifth-round quarterback Clayton Tune, who was clearly overmatched. The 1-8 Cardinals had 58 total yards at Cleveland, but got one step closer to the No. 1 pick.

▪ The Bills are a mess, sitting at 5-4 outside the AFC playoff bracket after Sunday night’s loss to the Bengals. Much like Michael Jordan and the Bulls first had to prove they could beat the Pistons, Josh Allen and the Bills won’t go anywhere until they can beat the Bengals.

▪ It’s Opposite Year in Kansas City, where Patrick Mahomes and the offense are struggling to score points (two offensive touchdowns over their last two games) but the defense is throttling opponents (No. 2 in points allowed). Defense travels in January.

▪ Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel is probably going to regret making those comments about wanting to get to Germany early last week so his team can practice for a Super Bowl week. Let’s not get ahead of ourselves.

▪ Death, taxes, and interim coaches winning their first game. They’re now 7-4 since 2019 with Antonio Pierce leading the Raiders to a win over the Giants.

▪ Texans running back Dare Ogunbowale became the third position player since 1980 to kick a field goal, nailing a 29-yarder. In 2004, Dolphins receiver Wes Welker kicked a field goal (29 yards), an extra point, and three kickoffs in a loss to the Patriots, which undoubtedly led Bill Belichick to trade for him in 2007. And in 1989, Falcons starting quarterback Chris Miller hit a 23-yard field goal in a 45-3 loss to the 49ers.

Tracking Guys That Boston Fans May Care About

▪ Titans WR DeAndre Hopkins: Had four catches for 60 yards in a loss to the Steelers, and now has 564 this year, which would make him the Patriots’ leading receiver by 158 yards.

▪ Falcons TE Jonnu Smith: Had five catches for 100 yards in the loss to the Vikings, including an impressive 60-yard touchdown on a screen pass. Smith has 422 yards and two touchdowns this year; his best season in New England was 294 yards and one touchdown.

▪ Colts CB Kenny Moore: A Patriots undrafted free agent in 2017 who was released at the end of training camp and scooped up by the Colts, Moore had two interception returns for touchdowns in the win over the Panthers, making him the 11th player this century and first in two years to accomplish the feat.

▪ Giants coach Brian Daboll: Tyrod Taylor went on injured reserve Saturday. Daniel Jones tore an ACL Sunday. Now Daboll has to rely on rookie Tommy DeVito and veteran Matt Barkley to dig the Giants out of a 2-7 mess.

Ben Volin can be reached at ben.volin@globe.com.