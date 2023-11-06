The prestigious Foot Locker Cross-Country Northeast Regional is coming to Boston

“I am so excited to have this meet in New England where we will have the opportunity to reach even more youth runners in the Northeast,” Torres in a press release. “Winning the Foot Locker Championship was one of the greatest things that happened to me in my life, and I look forward to working with future champions that might come from this regional.”

The Foot Locker Cross-Country Northeast Regional, typically held in New York City, is moving to Franklin Park in Boston on Nov. 25. Jorge Torres, a former Olympian who coaches the girls’ cross-country team at Ursuline Academy in Dedham, will serve as meet director after taking over for longtime coordinator Phil Zodda in August. Torres won the national championship race in 1998.

This is the first time the Northeast Regional won’t be at New York’s Van Cortlandt Park since the meet started in 1979.

“Although VCP has provided so many excellent memories, we felt it was time for a change,” Torres said, per Doug Binder of DyeStat. “For myself, being located in Boston, it felt right to find a new home at the historic Franklin Park. I’m certain that the City of Boston and the running community will provide an A-plus experience to all runners today and well into the future!”

The top 10 runners from each of four regional qualifiers make the cut for the Foot Locker XC National Finals, which will take place Dec. 9 in San Diego. Last year, six Massachusetts runners qualified for the national championship: Paul Bergeron (Westford Academy), Sam Burgess (Framingham), Tamrat Gavenas (Phillips Andover), Nathan Lopez (St. John’s Prep), Meg Madison (Windsor), and Belmont native Ellie Shea (Emerging Elites club).

“From the FLXC Northeast Regional to the Boston Marathon, Boston is proud to be a destination for runners of every background,” said Mayor Michelle Wu. “As a hub for youth empowerment and athletic excellence, Franklin Park is the perfect place to welcome student-athletes from across the region, and I’m excited to welcome so many young people to our city for this historic competition.”

Ethan Fuller can be reached at ethan.fuller@globe.com.