Quinnipiac gets back on track, and other takeaways from men’s college hockey this weekend

But the defending champs responded with a 6-0 win over the Crimson, and that’s where we begin our look at the weekend that was in college hockey.

The Bobcats went 32-7-3 two years ago, and 34-4-3 last season en route to winning the national championship . Yet they entered Saturday night’s contest at Harvard with just four wins in their first eight games, dropping a shootout at Dartmouth Friday after the teams skated to a 2-2 tie.

It’s been a bit of a rough start for the Quinnipiac men’s hockey team, at least when compared with the high standard the program has set for the last decade.

▪ Injuries have certainly been a factor for Quinnipiac. Lincoln native Collin Graf, who was third in the NCAA in scoring in 2022-23 with 59 points (21 goals, 38 assists), has been limited to just four games. He has missed the last two weekends and had been seen in a walking boot and on crutches after getting injured against New Hampshire Oct. 22.

Coach Rand Pecknold said school policy prohibits him from discussing a player’s injury, but he said Graf is expected to return this season. Graf’s absence disrupted Quinnipiac’s top line, where he skates with Sam Lipkin and Jacob Quillan. After the Dartmouth game. Pecknold split up the two forwards, with Quillan centering the second line against Harvard.

“We’ve been struggling a little bit,” said Pecknold after his squad improved to 5-3-1. “Just trying to play the right combinations and trying to balance the lines a little bit.”

▪ Playing in net for the Bobcats was Vinny Duplessis, who transferred from Boston University after last season. He made 17 saves to record his first shutout with Quinnipiac.

In seven games (six starts), Duplessis is 4-2-1 with a .937 save percentage and a 1.53 goals against average. He spent most of his time with the Terriers backing up Drew Commesso, posting a 15-6 record over three seasons. He stepped up in big moments, recording a win at Michigan as a junior and shutting out Northeastern as a sophomore in the 2022 Beanpot championship as BU prevailed, 1-0.

“I have the experience,” said Duplessis. “You might look at my résumé and think that I don’t have that many games, but the games that I played were in really a lot of different situations — packed crowd at the Garden, Michigan — I played in some pretty big games. It gave me a lot of confidence, but every day I reset.

▪ Bruins defenseman Charlie McAvoy is keeping busy while he serves a four-game suspension for his hit on Florida’s Oliver Ekman-Larsson. The former Terrier was at Agganis Arena Friday night for BU’s game against North Dakota.

There’s some history there. McAvoy scored the overtime goal in the 2017 NCAA regional at Fargo to eliminate North Dakota. On Friday, the Terriers wore the same 1950s-era jerseys that they sported in the 2017 win, and McAvoy entered the dressing room to read the starting lineup.

“He did a really good job,” said senior forward Luke Tuch, who scored the winning goal in the 3-2 series opener. “He got everybody fired up.”

▪ BU would have to settle for a split of the entertaining two-game series after dropping Saturday’s finale, 5-4, despite Lane Hutson’s natural hat trick.

“He was exceptional tonight,” said BU coach Jay Pandolfo. “He was dynamic. He was tough to contain. That was fun to watch. You could see he had a will to do anything he could to help us try to get back in that game.”

▪ Boston College swept UMass Lowell in a tightly contested series, winning both games 3-2. Sophomore Cutter Gauthier had a pair of goals to give him eight in eight games. Next up for the Eagles will be a pair of games at Maine, which is coming off a sweep of Merrimack.

▪ Offense continues to be an issue for Northeastern, which has scored one goal in its last three games, all conference losses and all without injured captain Justin Hryckowian.

“We need a spark,” said coach Jerry Keefe ahead of Friday’s game at UMass. “We’re just not getting that spark. And it’s hard to do. The other teams are good, so it’s not going to just come because you want it to come. You’ve got to earn it. Go out and fight for your ice.”

Cam Lund tried to provide that spark, scoring with 1:44 left in regulation to send the game to overtime. But Kenny Connors scored the winner for the Minutemen 1:45 into the extra session.

▪ Providence goalie Philip Svedebäck, a fourth-round pick of the Bruins in 2021, stopped 48 of 49 shots over the weekend as the Friars took 5 of 6 points against UNH. After the teams played to a 1-1 tie Friday, Providence prevailed in the shootout to earn the extra point in Durham.

On Saturday, Svedebäck posted his first shutout of the season in a 2-0 win at home.

