Amanda Peters’ ‘The Berry Pickers’ is a historical nightmare, told over a cup of tea

It’s unreasonable, the logic of guilt. But logic matters little when it comes to deep emotions. It doesn’t matter how many people tell him that Ruthie’s disappearance is not his fault; Joe still carries the burden.

Ruthie, a 4-year-old girl, is kidnapped in rural Maine. Her brother Joe, the last person in their family to see Ruthie before she disappears for 50 years, blames himself. He was, after all, her big brother, and with her moments before she vanished, last seen sitting on a large rock along the road. He knows he could have done something, even though he’s never clear on what exactly his 6-year-old self could have done to prevent such a thing.

Advertisement

“The Berry Pickers” by Amanda Peters is not about what happened to Ruthie, now called Norma. Within a few chapters of her disappearance, the reader knows that she was kidnapped by a desperate woman haunted by her own grief.

Get The Big To-Do Your guide to staying entertained, from live shows and outdoor fun to the newest in museums, movies, TV, books, dining, and more. Enter Email Sign Up

No, the big mystery of Peters’s novel is less a “whodunit” and more a “how-dunit”: how Joe unravels after Ruthie’s disappearance; how Norma reconciles her dreams and faded memories with the new life that never feels quite right; how truths and lies fall apart — sometimes quickly and sometimes years too late.

Joe and Ruthie belong to a family of berry pickers, Mi’kmaw migrant workers who travel from Nova Scotia into Maine each season to work the fields. The work is back-breaking, but the family remains cheerful — warm and fed too — until Ruthie vanishes. Then, one tragedy after another befalls them, some of their own making, until a family of seven is quickly reduced by three: Ruthie is taken by a stranger, an older brother, Charlie, is taken by violence, and Joe is taken by his guilt and anger.

Joe tries to live with himself, but over time, alcoholism and a string of bad decisions push him away — westward like a setting sun. His guilt consumes him, and he convinces himself that he deserves the sadness that overwhelms him, his mind forever circling back to what he should have done, instead of what he can still do.

Advertisement

“You never know what your last words to someone are going to be, and it’s hard to reconcile it when the deed is done and the person is gone,” he says. “The last thing I said to Ruthie didn’t even have the dignity of being a word. A finger pushing into my lips, a shush to keep my secret.”

Grief falls over “The Berry Pickers” like an early morning mist that never quite dissipates. Norma eventually leaves the woman who kidnapped her — her “mother” — and Joe leaves his family, but neither can shake the fog. A lifetime of running away only seems to prolong their suffering.

Early in the novel, a white landowner comments that Ruthie is “lighter than your [other children],” to Lewis, her father. “Probably be good for her in the end,” he adds.

Lewis disagrees. As an Indigenous man of a certain age in both the U.S. and Canada, he is familiar with white efforts to force assimilation. He attended an Indian boarding school himself, and recently rescued two of his older children from a similar institution. But the benefits of assimilation — “help the kids fit in, get jobs” — did not cancel the trauma of separation from family and culture. (And it is precisely Ruthie’s lightness that enables her kidnapping.)

Advertisement

“No one’s got the right to snatch our kids like that, ‘specially white folk,” Lewis says, of the boarding schools. “They got no joy, and now they’re tryin’ to take ours.”

Their joy is literally taken, when Ruthie is taken. And their sorrow is compounded by the brutal legacy of colonialism that follows the family in the aftermath. The police in Maine refuse to investigate the kidnapping, because it’s a crime against the Indigenous, who are considered second-class citizens. Ruthie’s disappearance warrants no mention by local newspapers until a decade after her death, in a notice about another tragedy — a small note at the end of a different grief.

Peters, a writer of Mi’kmaw descent, presents the Mi’kmaq as struggling to hold on to the things that make them Indian while surrounded by a culture that wants to erase them. But in telling the story from the point-of-view of two Indians — Joe, who is fully aware of his ancestry and the legacy of hurt that stems from it, and Norma, who constantly questions her “parents” on their differences — she recenters the narrative. There are no white saviors in “The Berry Pickers” — if anything, the white characters are at best fumbling and at worst criminals.

Yet the author has empathy for them too. Norma’s mother is both a terrible human and one of the more tragic figures in the novel. Peters takes care to investigate the “how” of her as well, as if to say that grief can make a monster out of anyone.

Advertisement

“The Berry Pickers” is a haunting novel, unfurling slowly and far too casually, a nightmare told over a cup of tea. A little research reveals the horrific truths underlying Peters’s story: Native children in both the US and Canada were kidnapped and stolen at alarming rates for a long time, raised in cultures just footsteps from their own, without a clue about their true origins.

Norma is identified as Indian throughout her life, mostly by other Indigenous folk, but growing up, she never considers that it might be true. And while she doesn’t buy the fiction that she tans easily because of a distant Italian relative, as her “parents” claim, she also doesn’t see the truth in her own face until it’s almost too late — perhaps the biggest tragedy of all.

THE BERRY PICKERS

By Amanda Peters

Catapult, 304 pp., $27

Adriana E. Ramírez is a writer based in Pittsburgh. She is the author of “Dead Boys: A Memoir.”