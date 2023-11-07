‘I know what he did was a very bad thing, but he’s never ... come across as a bad person.’

Ivy has taken over as guest host to tell stories about women who are in romantic relationships with men serving life sentences for first or second-degree murder. In each case, the romance began when the man was incarcerated in a Massachusetts state prison.

It’s been a unique and revealing few weeks on the Love Letters podcast thanks to Boston Globe criminal justice reporter Ivy Scott.

Why did these women start romantic relationships with men they knew were serving murder sentences? How did the couples even meet? How often does this happen?

In the three-part series “We Found Love,” Ivy explains how these relationships can begin, grow, and change everyone involved. She also reveals that these love stories are more common than many of us might think.

Today, in the final episode, Ivy talks to two people – Leanne and Jesus – who’ve spent the better part of two years considering a future together even though they’ve never met in person. Jesus is in prison for first-degree murder. Leanne lives in another country.

Ivy explains why this couple – and many others like them – have more reason for hope these days. Massachusetts legislators are considering a bill that would give every person serving a life sentence the opportunity to seek parole after serving 25 years.

What does that mean for Leanne and Jesus? How will it affect the choices they’re making about each other in real time? Join Ivy and Love Letters for the riveting Part 3 of “We Found Love” wherever you get your podcasts. [Listen on Apple | Listen on Spotify]

If you have questions for Ivy after listening to the episodes, email loveletters@globe.com with “We Found Love” in the subject line.

Meredith Goldstein can be reached at Meredith.Goldstein@Globe.com.