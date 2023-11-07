Seduction and showmanship from Romeo Santos at TD Garden

Near the end of his set at TD Garden on Monday night, Romeo Santos sat on a throne that had been installed on the stage — an appropriate place for the man known as the King of Bachata to situate himself as he took stock of the sold-out crowd and reeled off bits and pieces of songs from his extensive catalog with a casual virtuosity. The Bronx-born Santos’s career spans more than two decades, both as a solo artist and as lead singer of the groundbreaking group Aventura, and on Monday, the first of his two Boston shows, he whirled through his discography with charm and verve.
In Aventura and as a solo artist, Santos’s royal status in bachata comes in part from the way he’s modernized the Dominican dance genre, which is characterized by sturdy, arpeggiated guitar lines and syncopated percussion. With Aventura — which called one of its albums “We Broke the Rules” — Santos and his bandmates melded traditional instrumentation with elements of then-modern hip-hop and R&B. As a solo artist he’s continued to redefine the genre and his place in it; his most recent album, “Formula Vol. 3,″ contains forays into merengue and música Mexicana, its guest list including collaborations with the similarly fusion-minded Spanish futurist Rosalía and the mariacheño pioneer Christian Nodal.
Santos has been performing in front of massive crowds for years now, and his innate knowledge of how to make an audience go wild was on full display Monday; he has a particularly keen sense for when to turn on his seductive side (perhaps best encapsulated by how he began his encore while singing in a bathtub) and when to get a little more lovelorn. His tenor neatly slices through the music — and cheers — surrounding it; it’s supple yet strong, with a fluttery vibrato that adds just enough emotional frisson to his chronicles of love and lust.
Backed by a crisp band that added muscle to the music — and that capably echoed the contributions to Santos’s songs provided by on-record guest stars like Carlos Santana and Bad Bunny — Santos performed for a little over two hours. His enthusiasm for getting the audience on their feet included projecting a decibel meter on the video screens behind him and eventually extended to his hopping down into the crowd in order to plant a kiss on a lucky attendee during the sinuous Aventura track “Un Beso.” Santos’s pushing of bachata’s boundaries, when combined with his classic showmanship, made Monday’s show a thrill ride through one of 21st-century pop’s most impressive careers.
ROMEO SANTOS
At TD Garden, Nov. 6; repeats Nov. 7