Seduction and showmanship from Romeo Santos at TD Garden

Near the end of his set at TD Garden on Monday night, Romeo Santos sat on a throne that had been installed on the stage — an appropriate place for the man known as the King of Bachata to situate himself as he took stock of the sold-out crowd and reeled off bits and pieces of songs from his extensive catalog with a casual virtuosity. The Bronx-born Santos’s career spans more than two decades, both as a solo artist and as lead singer of the groundbreaking group Aventura, and on Monday, the first of his two Boston shows, he whirled through his discography with charm and verve.

Romeo Santos performs Monday night at the first of his two shows at TD Garden. Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff

In Aventura and as a solo artist, Santos’s royal status in bachata comes in part from the way he’s modernized the Dominican dance genre, which is characterized by sturdy, arpeggiated guitar lines and syncopated percussion. With Aventura — which called one of its albums “We Broke the Rules” — Santos and his bandmates melded traditional instrumentation with elements of then-modern hip-hop and R&B. As a solo artist he’s continued to redefine the genre and his place in it; his most recent album, “Formula Vol. 3,″ contains forays into merengue and música Mexicana, its guest list including collaborations with the similarly fusion-minded Spanish futurist Rosalía and the mariacheño pioneer Christian Nodal.