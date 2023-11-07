GE Aerospace agrees to $9.4 million fine for faulty jet engines

The US Department of Justice signed a settlement agreement with the company’s Ohio-based GE Aerospace division on Monday that spells out the ways in which inspections either fell short or engines were delivered with unacceptable metal fragments. The claims made by the Justice Department were pursued on behalf of the US Army and Navy, alleging that GE Aerospace submitted false claims for payment because the specified jobs, at various times in the 2010s, weren’t completed to the government’s standards.

General Electric Co. has agreed to pay $9.4 million to resolve allegations of substandard manufacturing work at the company’s jet engine plant in Lynn.

In the settlement agreement, GE admits and accepts responsibility for the following claims: Between July 2014 and August 2017, GE’s Lynn plant did not consistently use functional gauges to inspect features on certain engine parts. Between July 2014 and September 2018, GE omitted at least two inspections of certain part-number features. And between July 2014 and December 2019, GE sold engines to the Army and Navy that contained “unallowable metal fragments.”

Acting US Attorney for Massachusetts Joshua Levy, in a prepared statement, said inspection requirements for engines sold to the military exist to ensure “the men and women we depend upon to protect our national security have the highest quality equipment.” Levy’s office, he added, remains committed to fighting contractor fraud.

Federal prosecutors, in their settlement agreement, also said they are crediting the company for its disclosure and cooperation in the case.

When asked for a comment on Monday, a GE Aerospace spokesperson said none of the issues raised in the settlement affected safety of the engines that were sold to the Army and Navy.

