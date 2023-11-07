Nike sues New Balance

Nike is challenging Boston-based rival New Balance in court over its use of materials in many of its shoe “uppers,” or the top portion of shoes. Nike, based in Oregon, alleged in a lawsuit filed in Boston federal court on Monday that the material New Balance uses for several “Fresh Foam” and “FuelCell” shoes violates patents that Nike holds for its “Flyknit” technology. This technology, Nike alleges, allows for a novel method of designing and manufacturing shoe uppers to improve performance, design, and aesthetics while reducing materials and waste. Nike has filed lawsuits against many of its competitors to stop what it calls unauthorized use of this technology. In New Balance’s case, Nike sent letters to New Balance on at least three occasions in 2023 making or reiterating patent infringement claims and demanding that New Balance stop the alleged infringing activity. A spokeswoman for New Balance disputed these claims, providing a company statement that essentially argues Nike is suing over manufacturing practices that are common in the shoe industry: “New Balance fully respects competitors’ intellectual property rights, but Nike does not own the exclusive right to design and produce footwear by traditional manufacturing methods that have been used in the industry for decades. We will vigorously defend ourselves against Nike’s attempts to enforce its patents beyond their lawful scope.” — JON CHESTO

INTERNATIONAL

Garment factory workers in Bangladesh get a raise

Authorities in Bangladesh announced a new salary structure on Tuesday for protesting garment factory workers with a 56 percent increase in the monthly minimum wage to $113 from the previous $75, a decision rejected by some workers’ groups as too small. State Minister for Labor and Employment Monnujan Sufian announced the decision after a meeting of a government-formed wage board made up of representatives of factory owners and workers. She said the new pay structure will take effect Dec. 1. Critics say the influential factory owners should do more for the workers. The decision came after weeks of violent protests by workers demanding a $208 monthly minimum wage. Workers have demonstrated in the streets, attacked factories, fought with police, and burned vehicles. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

BANKING

UBS cut 4,000 jobs as it merges with Credit Suisse

UBS reported Tuesday a $255 million pre-tax loss as the giant Swiss bank shed some 4,000 jobs globally, cut costs faster than expected, and reaped billions in asset inflows in the third quarter while moving forward with its government-orchestrated merger with rival Credit Suisse. The Zurich-based bank said underlying profit before taxes came in at $884 million in the first full quarter since the merger was completed in June. Government authorities in Bern shepherded through the deal with bank chiefs to stave off a collapse of Credit Suisse and avert a financial crisis. UBS, which is striving to get rid of overlap between the two former rival banks, said underlying operating expenses of $1.2 billion in non-core, legacy operation stemmed from efforts to reduce headcount and outsourcing costs. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

RIDE HAILING

Uber turns a profit

Uber on Tuesday reported financial results that showed its business was continuing to steadily chug along — and even turn a profit — as more riders and drivers used its platform than ever before. The company had $9.3 billion in revenue in its most recent quarter, lower than Wall Street investors expected but an 11 percent increase from a year earlier, and generated $221 million in net income. That was Uber’s second straight quarterly profit on the strength of its own business operations — rather than from its investments in other companies — a milestone for a company that had long faced questions about its profitability. — NEW YORK TIMES

WORKPLACE

Severance not as popular as it was during the pandemic

Some workplace trends that became more popular during the pandemic have endured, like remote work. More generous severance benefits are not among them. Just 42 percent of global employers offered severance to all laid-off employees this year, a survey from Dutch recruitment firm Randstad NV found, down from 64 percent that did so in 2021. The current figure is also below the 44 percent of firms that extended severance back in 2019. US employers were the least likely to offer severance for all employees, with just one in four doing so. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

PHARACEUTICALS

French prosecutors probing Sanofi over alleged market manipulation

French financial prosecutors are investigating Sanofi for alleged market manipulation. The preliminary probe opened in March involves alleged dissemination of misleading information related to the drug maker’s financial communication, according to a judicial source who declined to be identified. Sanofi said it isn’t aware of the investigation and its financial information is “accurate, precise, and sincere.” The probe was first reported by French online media La Lettre, which says it relates to the launch of blockbuster medicine Dupixent in 2017. The asthma and skin drug has since become Sanofi’s biggest seller. Sales of the antibody treatment could surpass $10 billion this year and go well beyond if the drug’s promise in treating a chronic lung disorder is confirmed. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

ENERGY

Aramco keeps dividend to Saudi government despite production drop

Aramco maintained its dividend to the Saudi government despite a drop in production and weaker oil prices as the kingdom tackles a widening budget deficit. The total payout of $29.4 billion to the state and other investors, including a special component, held at the previous quarter’s level even as lower output helped push net income 23 percent down year-on-year to $32.6 billion in the third quarter. The world’s biggest crude oil exporter provides much of the Saudi government’s income via generous dividends. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

ECONOMY

Debt rising for those under 50

Debt held by those younger than 50 as a share of all US consumer borrowing increased by the most on record in the third quarter, according to Federal Reserve figures out Tuesday. Consumers under the age of 50 now hold 55 percent of all US household debt outstanding compared with almost 48 percent in the second quarter. The massive 7-plus percentage points surge is unprecedented in New York Fed bank data going back to 1999. Total US household debt grew by $228 billion last quarter to reach $17.3 trillion. The change was largely driven by mortgage, credit card, and student loan balances. Before the pandemic, debt outstanding was roughly equal among younger and older households. The most indebted households are those between the ages of 40 and 50, while those in their 30s and those in their 50s hold roughly equal amounts of debt. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

PHARMACIES

Walgreens cuts employee bonuses

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. is trimming employee bonuses amid a broader push to reduce expenses at the drugstore giant. Walgreens corporate employees and support center workers won’t get bonuses, and pharmacy and store managers will be eligible for partial payments, a Walgreens spokesman said Friday. Staff at VillageMD, the primary-care provider majority owned by Walgreens, will see similar cuts, with most getting no bonuses and clinic staff who see patients getting reduced amounts, according to a memo to staff viewed by Bloomberg. The primary-care unit plans to resume bonuses in 2024 as finances improve, VillageMD chief executive Tim Barry said in the memo dated Nov. 1. — BLOOMBERG NEWS