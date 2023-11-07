Here is a list of the 69 WeWork locations that will close as part of bankruptcy filings

As part of its bankruptcy proceedings, WeWork has asked the courts to allow the company to abandon dozens of its locations in the US and Canada.
Through a process called lease rejection, the onetime co-working giant is seeking to get off the hook for 69 of its properties, “which are largely non-operational” in an effort to financially restructure, according to a statement from the company. “All affected members have received advanced notice,” the statement added.
Two of these locations are in Boston — 100 Summer Street and 40 Water Street, both of which have been wiped from WeWork’s website.
It remains unclear how long the hundreds of remaining WeWork locations — of which there are nine in Boston and one in Cambridge — will keep their doors open. CEO David Tolley told the Associated Press that the company would likely move to ditch more locations as discussions with landlords carried on.
Here is a list of all of the locations of the leases that WeWork is looking to shed:
1. 18191 Von Karman Avenue, Irvine, CA 92612
2. 183 Madison Avenue, New York, NY 10016
3. 200 Broadway, New York, NY 10038
4. 205 Hudson Street, New York, NY 10013
5. 22 Cortlandt Street, New York, NY 10007
6. 222 Kearny Street, San Francisco, CA 94108
7. 229 West 36th Street, New York, NY 10018
8. 2420 17th Street, Denver, CO 80202
9. 25 Taylor Street, San Francisco, CA 94102
10. 255 Greenwich Street, New York, NY 10007
11. 125 S Clark Street, Chicago, IL 60603
12. 130 Madison Avenue, New York, NY 10016
13. 1389 Peachtree Street NE, Atlanta, GA 30309
14. 1453 3rd Street Promenade, Santa Monica, CA 90401
15. 1455 Market Street, San Francisco, CA 94103
16. 161 Avenue of the Americas, New York, NY 10013
17. 1619 Broadway, New York, NY 10019
18. 171 East Liberty Street, Toronto, ON M6K 0A2
19. 180 Geary Street, San Francisco, CA 94108
20. 1814 Franklin Street, Oakland, CA 94612
21. 3000 S Robertson Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90034
22. 1 Little W 12th Street, New York, NY 10014
23. 1 Union Square West, New York, NY 10003
24. 10 East 38th Street, New York, NY 10016
25. 10 East 40th Street, New York, NY 10016
26. 100 Summer Street, Boston, MA 02110
27. 101 North 1st Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85003
28. 1045 Howe Street, Vancouver, BC V6Z 2A9
29. 1090 West Pender Street, Vancouver, BC V6E 2N7
30. 1156 6th Avenue, New York, NY 10036
31. 6 East 32nd Street, New York, NY 10016
32. 7 West 18th Street, New York, NY 10011
33. 8 West 40th Street, New York, NY 10018
34. 800 Market Street, San Francisco, CA 94102
35. 81 Prospect Street, Brooklyn, NY 11201
36. 8305 Sunset Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90069
37. 8687 Melrose Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90069
38. 920 5th Avenue, Seattle, WA 98104
39. 980 6th Avenue, New York, NY 10018
40. 1240 Rosecrans Avenue, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266
41. One Metropolitan Square, St. Louis, MO 63102
42. 808 Wilshire Boulevard, Santa Monica, CA 90401
43. 77 Sands Street, Brooklyn, NY 11201
44. 54 W 40th Street, New York, NY 10018
45. 311 W 43rd Street, New York, NY 10036
46. 437 Madison Avenue, New York, NY 10022
47. 6 East 32nd Street, New York, NY 10016
48. 261 Madison Avenue, New York, NY 10016
49. 28 West 44th Street, New York, NY 10036
50. 292 Adelaide Street, West Toronto, ON M5V 1P6
51. 311 W 43rd Street, New York, NY 10036
52. 315 W 36th Street, New York, NY 10017
53. 3340 Peachtree Road, Atlanta, GA 30326
54. 3601 Walnut Street, Denver, CO 80205
55. 38 West 21st Street, New York, NY 10010
56. 40 Water Street, Boston, MA 02109
57. 419 Park Avenue South, New York, NY 10016
58. 430 California Street, San Francisco, CA 94104
59. 437 5th Avenue, New York, NY 10016
60. 437 Madison Avenue, New York, NY 10022
61. 44 Wall Street, New York, NY 10005
62. 4635 Lougheed Highway, Burnaby, BC V5C 3Z6
63. 483 Broadway, New York, NY 10013
64. 500 5th Avenue, New York, NY 10110
65. 505 Park Avenue, New York, NY 10011
66. 511 West 25th Street, New York, NY 10011
67. 54 W 40th Street, New York, NY 10018
68. 57 East 11th Street, New York, NY 10003
69. 599 Broadway, New York, NY 10011
Dana Gerber can be reached at dana.gerber@globe.com. Follow her @danagerber6.