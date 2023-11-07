Here is a list of the 69 WeWork locations that will close as part of bankruptcy filings

Through a process called lease rejection, the onetime co-working giant is seeking to get off the hook for 69 of its properties, “which are largely non-operational” in an effort to financially restructure, according to a statement from the company. “All affected members have received advanced notice,” the statement added.

As part of its bankruptcy proceedings, WeWork has asked the courts to allow the company to abandon dozens of its locations in the US and Canada.

Two of these locations are in Boston — 100 Summer Street and 40 Water Street, both of which have been wiped from WeWork’s website.

Advertisement

It remains unclear how long the hundreds of remaining WeWork locations — of which there are nine in Boston and one in Cambridge — will keep their doors open. CEO David Tolley told the Associated Press that the company would likely move to ditch more locations as discussions with landlords carried on.

Get Trendlines A business newsletter from Globe Columnist Larry Edelman covering the trends shaping business and the economy in Boston and beyond. Enter Email Sign Up

Here is a list of all of the locations of the leases that WeWork is looking to shed:

1. 18191 Von Karman Avenue, Irvine, CA 92612

2. 183 Madison Avenue, New York, NY 10016

3. 200 Broadway, New York, NY 10038

4. 205 Hudson Street, New York, NY 10013

5. 22 Cortlandt Street, New York, NY 10007

6. 222 Kearny Street, San Francisco, CA 94108

7. 229 West 36th Street, New York, NY 10018

8. 2420 17th Street, Denver, CO 80202

9. 25 Taylor Street, San Francisco, CA 94102

10. 255 Greenwich Street, New York, NY 10007

11. 125 S Clark Street, Chicago, IL 60603

12. 130 Madison Avenue, New York, NY 10016

13. 1389 Peachtree Street NE, Atlanta, GA 30309

14. 1453 3rd Street Promenade, Santa Monica, CA 90401

15. 1455 Market Street, San Francisco, CA 94103

16. 161 Avenue of the Americas, New York, NY 10013

Advertisement

17. 1619 Broadway, New York, NY 10019

18. 171 East Liberty Street, Toronto, ON M6K 0A2

19. 180 Geary Street, San Francisco, CA 94108

20. 1814 Franklin Street, Oakland, CA 94612

21. 3000 S Robertson Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90034

22. 1 Little W 12th Street, New York, NY 10014

23. 1 Union Square West, New York, NY 10003

24. 10 East 38th Street, New York, NY 10016

25. 10 East 40th Street, New York, NY 10016

26. 100 Summer Street, Boston, MA 02110

27. 101 North 1st Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85003

28. 1045 Howe Street, Vancouver, BC V6Z 2A9

29. 1090 West Pender Street, Vancouver, BC V6E 2N7

30. 1156 6th Avenue, New York, NY 10036

31. 6 East 32nd Street, New York, NY 10016

32. 7 West 18th Street, New York, NY 10011

33. 8 West 40th Street, New York, NY 10018

34. 800 Market Street, San Francisco, CA 94102

35. 81 Prospect Street, Brooklyn, NY 11201

36. 8305 Sunset Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90069

37. 8687 Melrose Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90069

38. 920 5th Avenue, Seattle, WA 98104

39. 980 6th Avenue, New York, NY 10018

40. 1240 Rosecrans Avenue, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266

41. One Metropolitan Square, St. Louis, MO 63102

42. 808 Wilshire Boulevard, Santa Monica, CA 90401

43. 77 Sands Street, Brooklyn, NY 11201

44. 54 W 40th Street, New York, NY 10018

45. 311 W 43rd Street, New York, NY 10036

46. 437 Madison Avenue, New York, NY 10022

Advertisement

47. 6 East 32nd Street, New York, NY 10016

48. 261 Madison Avenue, New York, NY 10016

49. 28 West 44th Street, New York, NY 10036

50. 292 Adelaide Street, West Toronto, ON M5V 1P6

51. 311 W 43rd Street, New York, NY 10036

52. 315 W 36th Street, New York, NY 10017

53. 3340 Peachtree Road, Atlanta, GA 30326

54. 3601 Walnut Street, Denver, CO 80205

55. 38 West 21st Street, New York, NY 10010

56. 40 Water Street, Boston, MA 02109

57. 419 Park Avenue South, New York, NY 10016

58. 430 California Street, San Francisco, CA 94104

59. 437 5th Avenue, New York, NY 10016

60. 437 Madison Avenue, New York, NY 10022

61. 44 Wall Street, New York, NY 10005

62. 4635 Lougheed Highway, Burnaby, BC V5C 3Z6

63. 483 Broadway, New York, NY 10013

64. 500 5th Avenue, New York, NY 10110

65. 505 Park Avenue, New York, NY 10011

66. 511 West 25th Street, New York, NY 10011

67. 54 W 40th Street, New York, NY 10018

68. 57 East 11th Street, New York, NY 10003

69. 599 Broadway, New York, NY 10011

Dana Gerber can be reached at dana.gerber@globe.com. Follow her @danagerber6.