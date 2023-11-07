Ben Affleck with a Starbucks cup is the Internet’s new favorite ‘sad Affleck’ meme

The actor and his melancholic expressions are once again taking the Internet by storm, this time in the form of a resurfaced 2014 photo. The image shows a disheveled Affleck rubbing his eyes while holding a Starbucks cup.

Ben Affleck may run on Dunkin’, but he can’t outrun the memes.

The latest “sad Affleck” meme has perplexed fans online due to the Massachusetts-raised actor’s love of Dunkin’, with one X user questioning whether the image was created with AI. Although the image is real, it was taken while the actor was leaving a Los Angeles Starbucks in 2014.

Although he’s been spotted with Starbucks on a few occasions over the years, Affleck’s affection for Dunkin’ is well known. He recently appeared in a commercial for the brand with rapper Ice Spice, and earlier this year, filmed a Super Bowl commercial in Medford, where he served actual drive-through customers.

Ben Affleck was spotted serving up beverages at a Dunkin' location in Medford. Lisa Mackay

“I have Dunkin’ Donuts every day,” Affleck said in 2019. “It’s very weird, I have it every day and people are always like, ‘Where is that? Is that near here?’ So, I feel like I’m spreading the word.”

His preference for Dunkin’ has also become fodder for memes, with an image of the actor juggling a large order becoming an Internet hit in 2020.

It seems like, no matter where Affleck goes, the memes follow. Beyond his breakfast choices, the actor garnered attention at the 2023 Grammy Awards for his apparent disinterest in the festivities while attending with his wife Jennifer Lopez.

“No. I had a good time at the Grammys,” he later clarified in an interview with the Hollywood Reporter.

Another moment that turned into a meme was Affleck’s 2016 interview during the press tour for “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice,” where the actor appeared distraught while being asked about the film’s reviews.

But the most viral “sad Affleck” moment of all may be the infamous photo of the actor wearing a blue sweater with a cigarette in hand, which continues to be a popular meme since first making the rounds in 2016.

“I have a very unhappy looking resting face,” Affleck joked to late-night host Jimmy Kimmel earlier this year. “It’s how God made me.”

