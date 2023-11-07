Diane Sawyer’s Martha’s Vineyard estate sells for $23.9 million

Diane Sawyer’s historic 20-acre waterfront compound on Martha’s Vineyard sold for $23.9 million Friday, according to the Wall Street Journal . The publication also reports that investor David Malm purchased the beachfront property, adding to his collection of luxury homes in Massachusetts.

Located between Vineyard Sound and Lake Tashmoo on Vineyard Haven, the longtime television broadcaster and her late husband, Mike Nichols, purchased the estate in 1995 for $5.3 million. The historic home was put up for sale in August, listed for $24 million by Mark Jenkins of Wallace & Co. Sotheby’s International Realty.

“We thought about it long and hard,” Sawyer said in an interview with the Vineyard Gazette over the summer. “We’ve been so lucky to be in this amazing home for 28 years, but as our summers became more about time spent differently, with children in camps and travel, it seemed time to let someone else fall in love with this magic place.”

Chip Chop features a 17.4-acres lot and a smaller 2.84-acre lot. Bob Gothard

A popular property on Martha’s Vineyard, Chip Chop has played host to a number of stars, politicians, and celebrities over the years, such as Sir Laurence Olivier and Helen Keller, according to the Vineyard Gazette. The estate’s listing notes that it was first built in the 1930s for Broadway star Katharine Cornell and boasts a number of amenities, including a swimming pool that overlooks Vineyard Sound, a Har-Tru tennis court, plus a mile of private shoreline.

According to the listing, Chip Chop is made up of a 17.4-acre lot and a smaller 2.84-acre lot. The estate contains “no fewer than” four homes, including a three-bedroom main house, a two-bedroom cottage for caretakers, as well as two beach houses built in 2007.

