It’s busy season at Bongi’s Turkey Roost

The scent of roasting turkeys permeates the air, greeting you before you even step foot inside Bongi’s Turkey Roost on Route 53 in Duxbury. “That’s how we lure people in,” says owner Tom Pierce, who, at 7:30 in the morning, already has 25 turkeys in the oven. Pierce, 52, is the third generation to oversee the family business whose roots date back to the late 1940s. Tony and Anna Bongiorno, his grandparents, initially raised chickens but later switched to turkeys. In fact, the area along Route 53 was once known as “Turkey Row,” consisting of seven farms. The Bongiornos would sell freshly slaughtered birds and later roast them in their store, an old motel cabin that was moved from a nearby location. While the building has expanded, the storefront remains the same. After years of raising turkeys, Pierce now sources antibiotic- and hormone-free birds from a Pennsylvania farm. “As the business grew, we couldn’t raise enough,” says Pierce. The consistent flow of customers is no surprise: The display cases are brimming with comforting homemade foods, including mashed potatoes, butternut squash, stuffing, pot pies with chicken or turkey heavy with gravy, macaroni & cheese, turkey chili, soups, fruit pies, sweet pumpkin loaves. Favorite lunch items are a turkey sandwich with stuffing, open-faced, and a turkey BLT or Reuben. Another specialty is fried chicken. Pierce says that he expects to sell 3,000 turkeys for Thanksgiving. And of course, tons of side dishes. “People come from all over New England, even New York,” says Pierce. 414 Kingstown Way, Duxbury, 781-585-2392. For more information and the menu, go to bongis.com.

ANN TRIEGER KURLAND