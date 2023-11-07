Recipe: Old-school braised beef with mushrooms is the most comforting dish

9. Coarsely chop or break the beef into smaller chunks. Return it to the pan. Return the liquid to a boil and simmer for 5 minutes, or until the meat is heated through. Ladle the beef and vegetables into shallow bowls. Garnish with chopped herbs and serve with mashed potatoes or buttered egg noodles.

Serves 6

There is nothing fancy about this old-school dish, in which pieces of chuck roast cook in the oven for two hours with mushrooms, onions, and ample herbs. But it's the most comforting dish, which begs for mashed potatoes or buttered noodles. Ideally, braise the beef the day before serving it, then chill it overnight. That will give the meat the best texture and let you remove the fat that solidifies on top. If you haven't thought that far in advance, prepare it all at once. The next day, reheat whatever is still in the pot for a second round of stew, or add cumin and chile powder to the hot beef and tuck it inside a taco for delectable leftovers.

3 pounds boneless beef chuck, cut into 3-inch pieces Salt and pepper, to taste 4 tablespoons vegetable oil 1 large onion, sliced 2½ pounds fresh mushrooms, cut into thick slices 1 cup beef stock 1 bay leaf 2 sprigs fresh rosemary 5 sprigs fresh thyme 10 stems fresh parsley ¼ cup chopped mixed fresh rosemary, thyme, and parsley (for garnish)

1. Set the oven at 300 degrees.

2. Sprinkle the meat generously with salt and pepper.

3. In a large flameproof casserole or Dutch oven over high heat, heat 1 tablespoon of the vegetable oil. When it is hot, add one-quarter of the beef to the pan. Cook for 5 minutes without disturbing or until well browned. Turn the meat and cook 3 minutes more, or until the meat is browned all over. Transfer to a bowl. Repeat with the remaining beef. Transfer all the meat to the bowl.

4. Lower the heat to medium-high. Add the onion and mushrooms to the pan. Cook, stirring, for 3 to 5 minutes, or until they start to soften and release moisture. Add the beef stock and bring the liquid to a boil.

5. Meanwhile, with kitchen twine, tie together the bay leaf with the sprigs of rosemary, thyme, and parsley (this makes it easy to remove later). Add the herbs to the pan. Return the beef and any juices in the bowl to the pan. Cover the pan tightly with foil and the lid.

6. Transfer to the oven and cook for 2 hours, or until the tip of a knife slides easily into the meat.

7. Cool the mixture, remove the foil, and recover the pan. Refrigerate overnight.

8. Skim the fat that solidifies on the surface of the meat and vegetables. Use tongs to remove the meat from the pan. Set the pan over medium-high heat. Bring the liquid to a boil and let the mixture bubble steadily until it thickens slightly. Remove and discard the tied herbs from the pan.