Recipe: Sohla El-Waylly’s crispy-skinned salmon, cooked with radishes and their greens, is served with nuoc cham

Sohla El-Waylly's extraordinary new book, "Start Here: Instructions for Becoming a Better Cook," offers these fairly simple instructions for roasting, then broiling, a piece of salmon until the top is very crisp and charred. Sitting beside the salmon on the sheet pan are sliced radishes and their greens, which also char. The dish, which is beautiful, is served with cilantro and a sour, sweet, and salty Vietnamese nuoc cham.

Serves 4

SALMON

1 large bunch radishes with tops 2 tablespoons safflower, grapeseed, or other neutral oil 2 teaspoons kosher salt, and more to taste 1 piece (1 1/2 pounds) boneless skin-on salmon

1. Set the oven at 425 degrees. Have on hand a large rimmed baking sheet.

2. Separate the greens from the radishes. Wash and thoroughly dry both. Halve the radishes. Trim the greens of any dry, wilted, or yellow leaves. In a bowl, toss the radishes and greens with 1 tablespoon of the oil and a large pinch of salt. Spread on one side of the baking sheet. (Save the bowl to make the nuoc cham.)

3. Pat the salmon dry with paper towels. Rub the remaining 1 tablespoon oil evenly on the fish on both sides and sprinkle all over with the 2 teaspoons salt. Set the salmon on the baking sheet beside the radishes, skin side up.

4. Transfer to the middle of the oven. Roast for 12 to 15 minutes, or until the radish greens are wilted and charred and the radishes are tender and opaque.

5. Transfer the radishes to a platter. Set the broiler to high. Return the salmon to the oven and broil for 6 minutes, or until the skin is crisped, puffed, and charred in spots. Remove from the oven and leave to rest for 5 minutes.

NUOC CHAM

2 tablespoons boiling water 2 tablespoons granulated sugar, and more to taste 2 cloves garlic, finely grated 2 Thai green or red chiles, cored, seeded, and finely chopped 3 tablespoons lime juice (about 2 limes), and more to taste 2 tablespoons fish sauce Kosher salt, to taste Large handful fresh cilantro sprigs, coarsely chopped

1. In the bowl, combine the boiling water, sugar, garlic, and chiles. Whisk until the sugar dissolves.

2. Add the lime juice and fish sauce. Taste for seasoning and add salt and more lime juice or sugar, if you like.