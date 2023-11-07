Recipe: Warm buns studded with bittersweet chocolate chunks have the texture of buttery scones

9. Bake the buns for 40 minutes, or until they are set and golden on top. A thermometer inserted near the middle of the buns should register 200 degrees. Lift the buns on the paper and transfer the square to a wire rack to cool until warm. Sprinkle with confectioners' sugar. To serve, pull the buns apart.

The texture of these buns is like a scone. The tender, buttery interior is lightly scented with vanilla and studded with bittersweet chocolate chunks (chocolate chips are interchangeable here). The buns are baked in a square pan lined with parchment paper. As they rise, they touch, so some of the sides are soft and some are a little crusty, a perfect combination. Serve them warm. You need to allow at least half an hour for the dough to rest (or up to two hours). After shaping and transferring the rounds to the pan, you can cover and refrigerate the pan for several hours before baking, so you have fresh, warm buns coming out of the oven for weekend guests to break off and spread with soft butter.

Makes 9

2 ⅓ cups flour 1¾ teaspoons baking powder ¼ teaspoon baking soda ½ teaspoon salt ½ cup granulated sugar ¾ cup (1 1/2 sticks) cool unsalted butter, cut into thick slices ⅓ cup plain full-fat Greek yogurt or sour cream 2 eggs 2 teaspoons vanilla extract 1 cup bittersweet chocolate chunks or chips Extra flour (for sprinkling) Confectioners' sugar (for sprinkling)

1. Line a 9-inch square baking pan with parchment paper so it covers the bottom and sides. Set another sheet of parchment, about 16 inches long, on the counter.

2. In a food processor, combine the flour, baking powder, baking soda, salt, and granulated sugar. Pulse in quick on-off motions for a few seconds to blend them. Scatter the pieces of butter on top. Pulse again until the butter is reduced to flakes. Transfer the mixture to a large bowl.

3. In another bowl, whisk the yogurt until it is smooth. Whisk in the eggs, one at a time, then the vanilla until the liquids are evenly blended.

4. Scatter the chocolate chips over the flour mixture. Pour in half the egg mixture. Use a firm rubber spatula to cut the liquids through the flour mixture. Add the remaining egg mixture and continue cutting through the flour. It will seem like there's not enough liquid but there is enough. Keep cutting, incorporating the dry flour from the bottom of the bowl, until the top of the dough comes together to form large clumps. Remove these clumps and transfer them to the parchment. Continue cutting until all the flour is moist.

5. Transfer all the clumps to the parchment and shape them into a thick 10-inch log. Bring up the sides of the parchment to cover the log. Refrigerate for at least 30 minutes or for up to 2 hours.

6. Set the oven at 375 degrees.

7. Turn the dough out onto a lightly floured counter. Divide it evenly into 3 pieces. Cut each piece into thirds to form 9 pieces. Form each piece into a round with one smooth side.

8. Place the rounds, smooth sides up, in the baking pan in 3 rows, 3 rounds to a row.