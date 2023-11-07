You might not have heard of her yet, but she’s on her way to cooking stardom

El-Waylly might be Julia Child for a new generation. She has the personality on-air and on the page, the cooking chops, and an aesthetic you fall for immediately. Blurbs on the book are from authors Samin Nosrat , Padma Lakshmi , and Yotam Ottolenghi . In the forward, Nosrat writes, “Right now, you’re holding the book I wish someone had handed me when I began my own journey as a cook.”

You don’t need to read very much of Sohla El-Waylly’s new 580-page tome, “Start Here: Instructions for Becoming a Better Cook,” to realize what a remarkably good book it is. The author has more than half a million followers on Instagram and twice that number might watch a video. She hosts cooking specials on the History Channel, has a delightful presence on YouTube, a wry sense of humor, and is very serious about food chemistry and proper technique.

Advertisement

Cover of “Start Here: Instructions for Becoming a Better Cook” by Sohla El-Waylly handout

“I look like someone who would have done well in school,” El-Waylly writes in the introduction. “I don’t know if it’s the glasses, sharp bob haircut, model minority myth, or some combo of all the above, but people assume I was that girl in the front row with my hand always up.” She admits to struggles in the classroom and that the way she learned was knowing the whys. And her book explains the whys and hows every which way of many basic foods and techniques. She tells you, “You’re gonna mess up, but it’s gonna be okay.”

“Start Here” tells you up front that some of these techniques require many attempts. It’s a cooking primer with some recipes you’ll recognize and some you’ll want to try because they’re so unusual and appealing. You learn how to hold a knife, boil an egg, make a pot of rice, all with many photos. You also get little essays on a variety of subjects: “Why I hate pressure cookers,” (looking at you, Instant Pot), “Caramelization vs. the Maillard Reaction” (when food browns), “Confusing Legume Terms Defined” (beans, pulses, lentils, dals). “Get Loose!” instructions appear now and again, in which you take the recipe and use it as a starting point for variations.

Advertisement

Just when you think you recognize a lot of the recipes — risotto, mayonnaise, chicken noodle soup, shortbread — El-Waylly switches to dishes you should know but likely don’t: saffron tahdig (basmati rice with a caramelized layer on the bottom), make-ahead scrambled egg sandwiches with tartar sauce, I Promise It’s Good! Poached Chicken Breast, coconut and cauliflower korma (South Asian braise).

Technique photos are shot from the cook’s perspective. Stop and think about this for a second. When you watch a cooking video, you’re looking at the person who is cooking, not at the food from the vantage point you’ll be seeing it when it’s your turn to start chopping. (The pioneer in step-by-step photography, shot looking at the cook’s hands, was Jacques Pépin in his La Technique and La Methode books of the 1970s.) El-Waylly teaches you how to make a classic French omelet without a trace of brown on the rolled-up egg, how to cut up a chicken, make polenta, build a bisteeya (savory Moroccan pie).

In this Oct. 7, 2020, photo, chef Sohla El-Waylly prepares Swedish meatballs during a taping of "Stump Sohla," in New York. Mary Altaffer/Associated Press

You must sit down and actually read this hefty book to appreciate its depth. What saves “Start Here” from becoming just another ho-hum how-to volume is El-Waylly herself. She’s the voice, the hand model in the photos, the cook, the teacher, the improvisation genius.

Advertisement

For instance, her bisteeya, traditionally made with braised pigeon, almonds, and eggs, begins with ground chicken, which she sears and browns to mimic the deep flavors of the traditional dish. Salmon charred under the broiler is accompanied by roasted radishes and a Vietnamese nuoc cham sauce. For turkey meatballs, which she slides under the broiler to cook, she instructs you to simmer them in a delicious cherry tomato puttanesca sauce with plenty of anchovies, capers, and olives.

Short ribs are also braised with anchovies, 40 cloves of garlic, and a bottle of white wine. She dry-brines the beef ribs, which means seasoning them all over with salt and pepper and leaving them uncovered in the fridge for up to two days. She never cooks a chicken without dry brining it first.

El-Waylly, 38, who lives in the East Village in New York City, is Bengali American. She was raised in Los Angeles by parents who own a Baskin-Robbins franchise. She told an interviewer that she did her homework after school in the back room of the shop. She’s married to a fellow student from the Culinary Institute of America, Hisham “Ham” El-Waylly, and they’re new parents.

Sohla El-Waylly first became known when she was at Bon Appetit magazine in the test kitchen, where she went to work in 2019 and quickly became a video personality. By the time she got to Bon Appetit, she told an interviewer from Vulture, she had been to the CIA, worked in top New York kitchens, and run her own restaurant, Hail Mary, in the Greenpoint neighborhood of Brooklyn, with Ham. She left Bon Appetit around the time that there were allegations of racism in the organization. She said she hadn’t been paid for doing videos. The company countered by claiming it was part of the job.

Advertisement

When she left, many people knocked at her door. She wrote for Food 52, did videos for Andrew Rea’s Babish Culinary Universe, more videos for New York Times Cooking, got a message from Dan Levy, co-creator of “Schitt’s Creek,” asking her to become a judge on the cooking competition “The Big Brunch” (HBO Max) with former Eleven Madison Park restaurateur Will Guidara. She writes a paid subscription Substack newsletter called “Hot Dish with Sohla.”

On an appearance in 2022 on “Late Night with Seth Meyers” to promote the brunch series, El-Waylly taught the host to make an omelet, which he mangled and turned into scrambled eggs, a real mess. She was charming and gracious, managing to delight him with her deadpan humor.

Take “Start Here” into the kitchen and do what El-Waylly says, practicing until you get it right. Confidence comes from failing, she writes. “Failing in the kitchen is an opportunity to zigzag, reassess, and think creatively to fix your failure into something delicious (or at least edible, because sometimes that’s enough).” There are perfectly poached eggs, slow-roast chickens, broiler-popped oysters, lamb kofta, steak and salad dinners, and many butter cookies in your future.

Advertisement

Sheryl Julian can be reached at sheryl.julian@globe.com.