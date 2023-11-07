Yolélé spice blends add West African flare to your meals

Yolélé Foods’ new African spice blends by Pierre Thiam, a Senegalese chef based in New York. Handout

Pierre Thiam, a Senegalese chef based in New York, introduced the ancient grain fonio to a wider audience through his company Yolélé Foods nearly a half-dozen years ago. The company sells bags of the nutritious grain that has been partially cooked and dehydrated and takes minutes to prepare. It has a mild toasty flavor, fluffs up, and absorbs sauces and meat juices akin to millet or couscous. Later, the company introduced fonio pilafs and then fonio crunchy chips, all seasoned with West African spices. Last year, Yolélé added Thiam’s fragrant spice blends, which can be used as seasonings and dry rubs to lend the flavors of his heritage to your foods. The blends can give your everyday dishes a new spin — perhaps transforming a chicken dish or a one-pot meal. The mixes come in three varieties: Yassa (also a popular Senegalese dish), an earthy mix with thyme, scotch bonnet chili, and onion; Rof, spicy and herbal made from parsley, chili, and scallions, and especially suited to fish; and the deep, complex, indeed funky, Afro-Funk, which includes garlic, mushrooms, and dawadawa, fermented locust bean seeds. If you fall in love with the bold blends, sprinkle them on anything, including popcorn. Stir one into sour cream or yogurt as a dip for chips and veggies. The flavors (1.7-ounce tins) are available for $10 each at yolele.com/products, or amazon.com. Yolélé's fonio, pilafs, and chips are also sold at Whole Foods Market locations, and others.