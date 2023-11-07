Boston’s best everything bagel was real. I ate it. Then it vanished.

But it wasn’t just any bagel. It was Sportello’s once-a-week ode to the breakfast gods, sold only on what they called “Bagel Fridays”: a perfect everything bagel, with a crunchy, malted crust, a savory coating of seeds and salt, and a soft and chewy inside with a sourdough tang. In a world awash in blah bagels, this bagel was everything.

I’ll never forget that morning. It was a Friday 10 years ago, and along a shaded block of Congress Street in the Fort Point neighborhood, just past the Boston Fire Museum, a line of people snaked out the door of Sportello restaurant, down the stairs, and along the sidewalk. We were there to pay our respects. To a bagel.

Advertisement

I had dressed up in my favorite green corduroy blazer and a green tie for the occasion, trying to fortify myself in the formal armor of the journalist’s profession. My wife and teenage daughter had come with me to provide support, and now tried to put on brave faces. We felt the same mixture of gratitude and sadness as everyone in the crowd — thankful we’d been able to experience the bagel, sad it was leaving us so soon.

Get Globe Magazine An engaging blend of award-winning narrative journalism, opinion, lifestyle, travel, recipes, and advice. Enter Email Sign Up

It’s not like we didn’t know the end was coming. A few weeks earlier, the restaurant had delivered shocking news on social media — November 22, 2013, would be the final Bagel Friday. Among those gathered to pay their respects was Joanne Kaliontzis, the gray-haired “Mayor” of Sportello’s breakfast scene. “That last Bagel Friday, it was like a zoo in there,” she recalled to me recently. “Someone yelled out, ‘Leave them a big tip,’ and the tip jar was stuffed with ten- and twenty-dollar bills.”

Then there was the woman who always asked that the loose seeds from the display bowl be poured into her takeout bag so she could later sprinkle them on her bagel’s cream cheese at home, which is a brilliant idea when you think about it.

Advertisement

And if anyone in line that morning had glanced across the street, they would have seen a piece of paper with a number on it hanging inside the window of Grand Circle Travel, like some kind of Moscow Rules secret code. It was the weekly bagel order from the agency, which had somehow negotiated a quiet deal to get a private stash set aside every Friday.

Usually I took my bagel to go, but on the last day, I took a seat at the counter. My wife offered to snap a picture of me holding my final everything bagel — in the photo, I’m getting ready to apply the cream cheese, smiling with that feeling of eager anticipation.

I use that photo as my Google profile pic to this day.

It’s been a decade, and I still can’t let Sportello’s bagel go. I think about it whenever I’m in the Seaport, or when I get nostalgic for a favorite treat that’s disappeared, and pretty much half the time when I’m eating any kind of bagel.

A few months ago, I had reason to be thinking about dearly departed Boston institutions for work (yes, this counts as work). It made me wonder: Had I remembered the whole bagel craze correctly? I needed to fact-check my memories. A search of my old Facebook and Twitter posts uncovered multiple odes I’d penned to the best everything bagel ever, not to mention a few times I’d missed out. I also uncovered a dozen or so photos, mostly blurry shots of bagels and coffee — why had I taken those? Suddenly, it felt like I’d never gotten over the bagel because I didn’t fully understand what had happened. Why did Sportello stop making the best bagel ever? For that matter, why did they start making it?

Advertisement

Maybe I should go back to the beginning.

In 2011, Fort Point was just on the cusp of the wave of development and gentrification that would eventually transform the neighborhood into one of Boston’s fanciest and most expensive. Parking was still cheap and the current lineup of high-end takeout spots was yet to come. But there was breakfast competition. Near Sportello, Congress Street had a Dunkin and a deli, the Metro Cafe. Just around the corner on Farnsworth Street, Joanne Chang had opened an outlet of Flour bakery.

Chef Barbara Lynch opened Sportello in 2008, one of the first sit-down restaurants for lunch and dinner in the developing area. Three years in, with competition heating up, she and her staff decided to start opening early to boost revenue.

One of the first breakfast customers was Joanne Kaliontzis, an artist who’d lived in the neighborhood for decades. There were no bagels at first — there wasn’t much of anything, Kaliontzis recalled. “It might have been the very first day they opened for breakfast and I asked Barbara could I get some eggs,” Kaliontzis recalled. “She said, ‘No, I don’t feel like turning on the stove’ and made me some toast with melted cheese and herbs.”

Advertisement

The author at Sportello on his last Bagel Friday. From Aaron Pressman

As Sportello opened the newest front in what later became known as the “breakfast wars,” it was at a distinct disadvantage: The restaurant was tucked out of sight on the second floor. Signs out on the sidewalk only got you so far. The staff realized they needed to create some compelling foodstuff to stand out.

I didn’t know any of the cast of characters behind the scenes back then, and Barbara Lynch and some others I reached out to weren’t talking. But I’ve pieced together that the restaurant’s head baker — I’d seen him referred to as Mike — and Colin Lynch, then the executive chef of Barbara Lynch’s restaurant group, brainstormed ideas to bring in the crowds. They hatched recipes for scones, once-a-week doughnuts, and a sort of breakfast pizza. Each was tasty but none really took off with customers. But, they thought, what about a bagel?

Mike, I learned later, had gone to college in Vermont and frequently visited Montreal, where he fell in love with that city’s style of bagels — thinner, wood-fired, and denser than most American versions. At Sportello, the staff started gathering examples from all corners of bageldom, including Montreal and the New York-style from Rein’s Deli near Hartford. Soon, they were prepared to make their own.

For the dough, they used a sourdough starter and added barley malt powder. All bagels get their crunchy outside and soft inside by boiling the dough and then baking it. They boiled Sportello’s bagels in barley malt syrup, dumped them in an ice bath, and coated them with what turned out to be a pretty magical seed mixture. Mike apparently favored the flavor of caraway seeds. Barbara Lynch was into local grains and had procured a supply of millet from farms around New England. When they toasted the millet on a stove top, it popped like miniature popcorn kernels. Swanky Maldon sea salt and black and white sesame seeds rounded out the mixture.

Advertisement

After a month of testing, the recipe was set. No one quite knew what to expect. The first day, they offered a dozen everything bagels. They sold out in minutes.

At the time, I worked around the corner from Sportello but most days grabbed breakfast at Flour, which had a wider selection. Doughnuts on Tuesdays lured me up the stairs to Sportello, but only once in a while. After trying the everything bagel the first time, I was back every Friday.

I had lived in New York for 11 years, eaten your H&H bagels and your Zabar’s bagels, and dozens of others, and yet the Sportello bagel was my favorite. One time in 2013 while on a business trip to New York I complained on Twitter about missing out on Bagel Friday in Boston. “Wait, you start your day in Manhattan and complain about not being able to get a bagel,” my co-worker Scott Malone tweeted back.

I knew I loved the Sportello bagel, but I needed to know how deep others’ obsession went. I quickly found Sam Tackeff, who had written a blog post about that last day. She was surprisingly eager to reminisce. “I do have strong feelings about bagels,” she said. “I will just say, you are talking to someone who keeps bagels from St-Viateur in Montreal in my freezer.”

A decade ago, Tackeff commuted in from Newton and parked in the then-cheap lots in the Seaport. On her walk to work at a tech startup near Haymarket, she’d stop in at Sportello three or four days a week. Sometimes she’d arrive too late to get a bagel, but she was just as happy with a maple biscuit. (Me, not so much.)

“They were so fresh you could eat them without toasting — that’s notable,” Tackeff remembers. “This was a bagel meeting a high bar. There’s nothing like it anymore. Have you found anything comparable?” she asked me. Sadly, I haven’t.

Tackeff also reminded me about Grand Circle Travel’s sign in the window, placing their order from across the street. I cold-called to see if a bagel-loving someone from those days was still around, and connected with Mike Taylor, now senior vice president of sales and travel center operations. He got on the phone eager to share his still-vivid memories, as if talking about 10-year-old bagels was the most normal thing in the world.

The actual bagels from Sportello in 2013, photographed by a superfan. Sam Tackeff

Taylor joined the agency 12 years ago, just as bagel mania was getting off the ground. “It was almost like a rite of passage when I started here,” he recalled. “You would make friends and make sure that at least one of you always got the other person a bagel because they would run out.” How exactly the agency struck a deal to hang a sign in the window is lost to time, but the special treatment felt pretty cool to Mike and his colleagues. “It became sort of a cult following kind of thing,” he said. “It took on a life of its own.”

The travel agency wasn’t the only one with special connections. Over time, regulars who befriended Sportello’s staff — myself included — could drop by on Thursdays and ask Amanda, who ran the counter service, to be added to a secret VIP bagel list. For me, a Jewish kid who grew up outside Boston in a mostly non-Jewish suburb, I sometimes have a hard time feeling like I belong. Getting my VIP bagel, the emblem of Jewish baking — as Amanda, Megan, or Kaylee at the counter smiled and crossed me off the list with a thick black Sharpie — gave me a shot of belonging, being an insider even. That’s hard to forget.

The mania for Sportello bagels, at least for those of us in the neighborhood, reminded me of other great (and some long gone) Boston food moments. As a kid in the 1970s, I lined up for Steve’s Ice Cream in Somerville with the candy “smoosh-ins.” It’s long gone, as is Herrell’s in Harvard Square, Steve’s semi-successor. In my teens, you could queue up in the North End for a true slice of Regina’s pizza at the chain’s original shop. Luckily, it’s still there on Thacher Street, already looking forward to celebrating a century in business in 2026.

But for me and others, the Sportello bagel was something more. “This was not exclusively about the food,” Tackeff said. “It was more about having that space to myself and the community there.” She misses it.

Even with many new eateries now in the neighborhood, nothing has replaced the relaxed and friendly morning vibe that Sportello had for Kaliontzis, either. She also blames the pandemic and drastic changes in the local area wrought by new developments. “It was a special time and a special family and it’s one of those things I don’t see being able to repeat in Fort Point or the Seaport,” she said. “The culture has changed so much — it feels like less of a neighborhood now.”

As the popularity of Sportello’s bagels grew, so did the workload at the restaurant. Staff could only boil six or eight bagels at a time in the largest pot they had. At first they made just a dozen, then three dozen. Switching boiling to a larger skillet, they could make 180 bagels a day. It was the best they could do, but it was unsustainable. Something had to give.

And it eventually did, with that last Bagel Friday in November 2013, just days before Thanksgiving. Bagel fans tried to carry on afterward, but it was difficult. Taylor said someone from his agency asked if Sportello could bake a special batch just for the company to enjoy, just one more time. “We were like, ‘Come on, we won’t tell anyone,’” he recalled. But it never happened. “I hope someday,” he said wistfully, “it comes back in some way.”

For all of my sleuthing, there was still a hole at the center of the story: I needed to find Mike the Baker.

At first, all I had to go on was his first name from a grainy Facebook video showing him boiling and coating the bagels. Searching for a baker named “Mike” who had worked at Sportello led to an old article about Tatte that finally revealed his last name: “Geldart.” Mike Geldart.

When I reached out online, he was happy to talk, if perhaps a little perplexed. Like an artist who has moved on to a new period, he wasn’t nearly as obsessed with the Sportello bagel as everyone else I’d tracked down. “Honestly, until you mentioned it in that message, I’d forgotten about it,” he said when we finally caught up by phone.

Mike Geldart, the former Sportello pastry chef, known to many patrons only as “Mike the Baker,” at Sacco’s Specialized Moving, where he now works. adam glanzman for the boston globe

I asked Geldart about the secrets of the everything bagel. He explained that Colin Lynch, Lynch’s executive chef, typically came up with ideas for new breakfast items, and then Geldart would experiment until he had something good. Since he didn’t have access to a specialty bagel oven to finish them off, he used the restaurant’s commercial combi oven, which combined convection and steam settings. “Trying to get the chewiness right, we could give them a lot of steam,” Geldart said. “We’d get a really nice crust, the color just right, and nice and crispy.” Then the toppings provided the finishing touch. “The millet put it over the top as far as texture and that nutty crunch,” he said. “The grains were all local and we were doing our own little spin.”

Making the bagels required a lot of extra work, and Geldart started coming at 4:30 a.m. on Fridays, an hour and half earlier than normal. It worked for a while, but by the end of 2012, he could see Sportello’s breakfast resolve was fading. He left to become the pastry chef at Puritan & Company in Cambridge, and later did stints at Tatte and Flour.

News of his departure wasn’t broadcast, and Sportello carried on with Bagel Fridays for about a year. The recipe didn’t seem to change — looking back, they were as good as ever. Then Sportello decided not just to end Bagel Fridays but to give up on the breakfast wars altogether. After that big last day, the glass display case that once featured all of Geldart’s fabulous baked goods came out and more tables for lunch and dinner diners went in, where they remain today.

Geldart said he never did try to make another traditional bagel, which came as a shock. It’s like someone told me David Ortiz put down his bat at the height of his powers. He has young kids, and since COVID he has shifted careers to something with more regular hours than restaurants. He works for a rigging company a half mile from his Wilmington house that installs complicated machinery such as MRI scanners, bank vaults, and the occasional pizza oven. He’s happy.

Of course, I couldn’t help myself: I asked Geldart if he could make me one more of the best bagel there ever was. He kindly declined, letting me down easy. He explained how he could never re-create the crazy combination of gear and ingredients he used a decade ago, that it just wouldn’t work. I got the sense that what he meant was if he couldn’t make the perfect bagel, it wasn’t worth doing.

“I never did that one again; it kind of rode off into the sunset,” Geldart said. “But I still remember what it tasted like.”

He’s not the only one.

Aaron Pressman can be reached at aaron.pressman@globe.com. Follow him @ampressman.