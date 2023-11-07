14-year-old boy arraigned on assault, weapons charges for alleged Allston stabbing, DA says

The boy’s name was not released because he is a minor. He was ordered held on $1,000 bail, the statement said.

The boy was charged in Boston Juvenile Court with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon causing serious bodily injury, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, armed robbery, carrying a dangerous weapon (knife), and resisting arrest, Hayden’s office said in a statement.

A 14-year-old boy was arraigned on assault and other charges Tuesday after he allegedly stabbed another boy in Allston the day before, Suffolk District Attorney Kevin Hayden’s office said.

If bail is posted, the boy must also have no contact with the two victims and to stay away from the closed Jackson/Mann School, near where the stabbing took place.

He was also ordered to stay away from the Boston Green Academy and to maintain home confinement, except for alternative school placement, the statement said.

He is due back in court on Nov. 21 for a pre-trial conference, Hayden’s office said.

Shortly before 3:30 p.m., Boston police responded to reports of a person stabbed at 40 Armington St. in Allston, Hayden’s office said.

Police found a 14-year-old boy “sitting on the sidewalk with stab wounds to his abdomen and left upper ribcage,” the statement said. The boy also had difficulty speaking and breathing, Hayden’s office said.

Police also found a second victim nearby who was not stabbed but “assaulted with a knife by the same suspect,” police said.

They later located a boy, who matched witnesses’ descriptions and a photo provided by a school official, walking along Ringer Park, Hayden’s office said.

When officers attempted to arrest the boy, “he resisted, flailing his legs, clenching his arms and attempted to strike officers with his head,” the statement said.

He continued to resist when he was placed in a police cruiser and while being taken into the police station for booking, Hayden’s office said.

“It’s always sad to have someone so young before the court on such serious charges, and sad to know that this person’s actions inflicted dangerous injuries on another young person,” Hayden said in a statement. “But these are serious charges and they will be handled appropriately. We’ll provide all the help and support the victim and his family require.”

Maeve Lawler can be reached at maeve.lawler@globe.com. Follow her @maeve_lawler.