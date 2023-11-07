2 construction workers injured in Newton roof collapse

Two construction workers were injured after a roof collapsed at a single family home in Newton on Tuesday, the city’s police department said.
One worker was left unconscious and taken to Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, Sergeant Hagai Brandon said.
The second workerwas taken to Brigham and Women’s Hospital, Brandon said.
The collapse happened at 14 Sterling St. around 11 a.m., Brandon said.
Newton police and fire responded to the scene, alongside the Occupational Safety and Health Administration and City of Newton officials, he said.
The construction site was operated by Cummins Construction, he said.
From the photos in the police report, Brandon said it looked like the workers were rehabbing the home’s awning.
Both OSHA and City of Newton officials remained at scene to inspect the cause of the collapse, Brandon said.
No further information was available.
