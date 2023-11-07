See the full results of Tuesday’s elections in Rhode Island

Voters in Rhode Island’s deeply Democratic First Congressional District head to the polls Tuesday or a special election to decide whether to send Republican Gerry W. Leonard Jr. or Democrat Gabe Amo to the US House of Representatives. The contest stands to make history: If elected, Amo would be the first person of color to represent Rhode Island in the US Congress.

There’s more at stake Tuesday night. Nine municipalities are voting today on more than $1 billion in construction bonds – mostly for new schools or significant school repairs. There also are bond questions in Barrington, Bristol/Warren, Cumberland, East Greenwich, Lincoln, Middletown, and North Smithfield. And in a Providence district where Democrats outnumber Republicans 8-to-1, Democrat Jake Bissaillon is a heavy favorite over Republican Niyoka Powell in the special election to replace the late senator Maryellen Goodwin in Senate District One.